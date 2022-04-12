The Arizona Historical Society will host Tastes, Toasts & Tales, A Night at the Museum, on April 26 at the Arizona Heritage Center in Tempe. Featuring eight of Arizona’s top chefs: Chris Bianco, Silvana Esparza, Christopher Gross, Vincent Gerithault, Mark Tarbell, Eugenia Theodosopoulos, Alessandro Stratta, and Charles Wiley, the evening promises culinary delights and lively conversation. Guests can mingle with the chefs while enjoying specially prepared hors d’oeuvres or desserts, along with a variety of selected wines.
This star-studded evening of fine food and wine is the brainchild of Barbara Fenzl, renowned former owner of Les Gourmettes Cooking School, PBS television personality, and cookbook author. Fenzl will introduce the chefs and serve as Master of Ceremonies. Joining Fenzl is Karen Fernau, retired food writer and member of the Arizona Culinary Hall of Fame, along with Howard Seftel, well-known long-time Arizona food critic.
Tastes, Toasts & Tales is the kick-off event for a collaboration between the Arizona Historical Society, Fenzl, and other food pioneers to collect, preserve, and share the history of Arizona’s culinary revolution.
“I am excited to partner with the Arizona Historical Society as we work together to document the incredible transformation of the food culture in Arizona.'', says Fenzl.
Rebakah Tabah, Vice President of the Arizona Historical Society’s Collections and Archives says, “Barbara’s collection of photographs, articles, books, and recipes from her distinguished career paint a picture of Arizona’s culinary landscape from food desert to food destination. We hope distinguished chefs like those participating in this event will share their own histories to build on this collection.”
Arizona Heritage Center is located at 1300 N. College Avenue in Tempe. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit azhs.org/calendar/. All proceeds benefit the Arizona Historical Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.