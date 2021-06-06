Do you have a little one desperate to meet a princess? They will have the opportunity to do so two weekends in June as the English Rose Tea Room once again hosts its “Princess on the Patio” events.
Make a reservation for tea and get your little one’s photo taken with their favorite princess, who will also sing and socialize with everyone throughout each event. The Princess on the Patio events take place from 3-5pm as follows:
- June 12: Cinderella
- June 13: Ariel
- June 26: Elsa
- June 27: Belle
Reservations are essential — call 480.488.4812.
English Rose Tea Room is located at 201 Easy Street, Suite 103, in Carefree. For additional information, visit carefreetea.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.