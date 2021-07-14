Have you ever wanted to get up-close-and-personal with crocodiles? North Scottsdale’s Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary (PHS) will offer the opportunity to do just that on three upcoming Saturdays during their Twilight Croc Walk events.
During three Saturday events, July 17, Aug. 14 and Aug. 29, guests can observe Crocodilian feedings, learn about nocturnal reptiles and — if you stay late enough — find crocs and gators at the sanctuary, using just a flashlight to see their reflective eyeshine. PHS will also have some scaled friends in the classroom for a “meet and greet.”
Admission includes access to all feedings and demonstrations, meet-and-greets all over the property, a crocodilian sticker for each attendee and free face painting.
PHS will do multiple demonstrations so guests can choose to see a feeding, as well as have time to go to the petting zoo and do the face-painting. This is a more informal portion of the night, and visitors can come and go as they please. The animals that will be part of the feeding demos will be determined the day of the event, but plan on seeing at least one American Alligator and a couple different types of crocodiles eat.
For more information, call 602.550.1090 or visit the PHS event page at phoenixherp.com.
ABOUT THE ORGANIZATION
Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary was founded in 2001 and operates a sanctuary on more than two acres of privately owned land in North Scottsdale. The sanctuary offers unique opportunities to get close to and, in some cases, interact with snakes, lizards, turtles and tortoises from the Desert Southwest and around the world. It offers a variety of popular science and reptile education programs for children and teens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.