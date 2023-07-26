Nestled between Camelback Mountain and Mummy Mountain is this quaint, palm tree oasis in the heart of Paradise Valley.
Named after the shadows the mountains cast down on the property, the resort opened its doors back in 1959. It was completely rebuilt in 2017, making its comeback as an iconic, award-winning, luxury resort.
“It's the perfect boutique experience. From two sparkling pools and a fitness center to a par-3 golf course and restaurant, the resort has everything you need for a sleek getaway," Andrew Chippindall, vice president and general manager said. "Nothing beats the stunning mountain views and surrounding desert beauty on property.”
Throughout the resort you can find treasured pieces that pay homage to the original hotel from the name of their restaurant, Hearth ‘61, to the breeze blocks found by the pool.
Mountain Shadows offers a variety of guest rooms along with different residencies. In addition to their dining options, Hearth ‘61 and Rusty’s, they have their own par-3 Short Course.
Rusty’s Golf Grill and Lounge is located at the Short Course serving breakfast and coffee, lunch, happy hour, drinks and cigars. Rusty’s features an outdoor, shaded patio that overlooks Camelback Mountain for golfers to sit back and relax after an afternoon on the course.
The Citizen’s Club at Mountain Shadows pays tribute to the volunteer organization, the Citizens Committee for the Incorporation of the Town of Paradise Valley that was founded in 1961 by a group of residents. Their mission was to create a town that offered a great quality of life while preserving the area's natural beauty.
With the goal of creating a space to socialize and focus on mental and physical health, the Citizen’s Club offers two 75-foot pools connected by a peaceful waterfall feature, poolside cocktails, plush lounge chairs and private cabanas.
Complimentary to resort guests, their 4,000 square-foot fitness center is open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. and offers a variety of classes from yoga to pilates and more. Guests can also request a massage. Choose between a Swedish massage, Thai, Shiatsu, Reflexology, etc. to be performed in your guest room, suite or outside on your patio or balcony.
For all art lovers, every two months The Gallery at Mountain Shadows debuts a brand new, museum-quality exhibition to be enjoyed by anyone stopping in. With each debut, there’s an art reception which gives you the opportunity to talk with the artist and curator while enjoying complimentary wine from Hearth ‘61.
Before booking your stay, be sure to check out what specials and events are upcoming.
Currently, they’re offering the Summertime Paradise special, giving you 10% their best flexible rate and welcome drinks upon arrival, their Hot Girl Summer Package, Fee-Free Staycation, the ZZZ’s and Tees package, Moon and Stars Sleep Package, Sip Saber and SavorExperience, Mountain Baby(Moon) Package, Pampered in Paradise Bachelorette Package and more.
When looking to indulge in a little getaway surrounded by Arizona’s stunning landscape views check out Mountain Shadows at 5445 E. Lincoln Drive in Paradise Valley.
For more information on Mountain Shadows or to check out their specials and book a stay visit mountainshadows.com.
