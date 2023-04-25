Enjoy a special five-course dinner and wine pairing at Tía Carmen this weekend in celebration of the award-winning restaurant’s one-year anniversary at JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa.
The signature eatery, led by acclaimed Executive Chef Angelo Sosa along with seasoned restaurant operator Mark Stone, specializes in contemporary Southwestern cuisine, which will be highlighted in the celebratory menu offered Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30.
The special menu includes Tía Carmen classics such as Tuna Crudo served with corn coconut broth, smoked chile oil and dill; Ember Roasted Purple Yam with queso sauce and aged tepary bean mole negro; Tri-Tip Kebab with sesame leaf, pickled onion, serrano chile and thai basil; Tía Carmen’s Chicken Guisado made with chicken thigh, castelvetrano olive, chimayo chile, garlic and turmeric rice; and Vanilla Flan served with tequila caramel and manchego cheese.
“Tia Carmen pays homage to chef Sosa's Aunt (Tía) Carmen and celebrates the local landscape, farmers and community of the Southwest, reflecting a mix of tradition and modernity,” according to the restaurant’s website.
Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, Tía Carmen showcases flavors imbued from a wood-fired grill and American Indian and heirloom food products.
To complement the menu, Tia Carmen's cocktail program is overseen by Mitchel O. Bushell (formerly of Gwen, Gran Blanco and Accomplice), focusing heavily on local herbs and spices alongside local producers of small and large batched spirits and a broad program of agave spirits. The wine program is overseen by Eduardo Dingler (formerly of Morimoto Restaurant Group) and leans heavily on representation from Mexico's Valle de Guadalupe as well as wines from the West Coast and emerging European producers.
Tía Carmen is located at 5350 E. Marriott Drive in Phoenix. For more information or to make a reservation, visit tiacarmendesertridge.com or call 480-293-3636.
