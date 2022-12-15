Grammy award-winning rock band Switchfoot is coming to the Mesa Arts Center Sunday, Dec. 18 to perform tunes from their new record “This is Our Christmas.”
Marking the band’s first holiday record, “This is Our Christmas” album finds Switchfoot infusing their signature West Coast sound to several holiday classics and five new original Christmas songs. Cheery, nostalgic and brimming with sunshine, the 11-track collection was inspired by everyone from the Beach Boys to Black Flag and promises to be the perfect soundtrack for the holiday season with a new California twist.
“Christmas is an emotional treasure chest for a songwriter to pull from,” lead Singer Jon Foreman said. “It’s a season stretched tight with contradictions: Celebrating the free gifts of love and grace with an outburst of materialist capitalist consumption. An emotional roller coaster of family and friends, hopes and scars – bringing out the worst and the best in all of us.”
Alongside the album announcement, Switchfoot announced their North American “This is Our Christmas” tour, which sees the band visiting Napa, Detroit, Monterey, Anaheim and more. Switchfoot’s live show is a force to be reckoned with, and the band’s first Christmas tour is no exception.
Since the band’s creation, they’ve performed to sold-out audiences in over 40 countries and have racked up over five million tickets sold. These shows are going to be special as the group, that’s been described as the “definition of cool” by Vulture, will perform one Christmas-themed set and another set filled with the band’s classic hits like “Dare You To Move,” “Meant to Live” and more.
San Diego’s alt-rock quintet Switchfoot has been continually breaking musical barriers in their 20-plus year career. They have sold almost 10 million copies worldwide of their twelve studio albums, racked up a string of Alternative radio hit singles and have had songs in numerous TV shows and movies. Switchfoot has raised millions of dollars to aid kids in their community through their BRO-AM Foundation. Their emotionally intelligent and uplifting brand of alternative rock has earned Switchfoot a devoted and loyal global fan base. Switchfoot is Jon Foreman (vocals, guitar), Tim Foreman (bass), Jerome Fontamillas (keys, guitar) and Chad Butler (drums).
Tickets to the “This is Our Christmas” concert are available now, with prices ranging from $34 to $205, and can be purchased at MesaArtsCenter.com or by calling the box office during regular business hours at 480-644-6500.
