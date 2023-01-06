Fountain Hills Theater is bringing “Misery,” a suspense thriller based on the New York Times bestselling Stephen King novel, to the stage Jan. 6-22.
Successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon is rescued from a car crash by his “No. 1 fan,” Annie Wilkes, and wakes up captive in her secluded home. While Paul is convalescing, Annie reads the manuscript to his newest novel and becomes enraged when she discovers that the author has killed off her favorite character, Misery Chastain. Annie forces Paul to write a new “Misery” novel, and he quickly realizes Annie has no intention of letting him go anywhere. The irate Annie has Paul writing as if his life depends on it, and it does.
William Goldman, who penned the screenplay for the Oscar-winning film version, as well as “The Princess Bride” and “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” has written the new adaptation of Misery for the stage production. “Misery” is presented through special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service and is directed by Chelsea Anderson. It stars Patrick Russo, Christi Sweeney and Arthur Kilduff.
The show is rated PG-13 for violence and language and is recommended for viewers 16 years old and up.
“Misery” will be open from Friday, Jan. 6 to Sunday, Jan. 22. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its mainstage, located at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd.
Tickets are $35 for adults and $18 for youth 17 and under. Senior, veteran, group and student discounts are available. Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office, which is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
For more information about the show, including a full list of show times, or to purchase tickets, call 480-837-9661 during box office hours or visit fhtaz.org.
