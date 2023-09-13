Help raise money for local schools’ Parent Teacher Organizations (PTO/PTA) by dining at Thirsty Lion Gastropub as the restaurant brings back its annual Dine to Give fundraising program throughout the month of September.
“We want to support schools within our community that work so hard to create an optimal learning environment for our children,” said Thirsty Lion President and CEO John Plew. “We hope to make an impact this year by giving back to these deserving organizations that enrich the educational experiences of our youth.”
Schools throughout Arizona will benefit, including several right here in the Valley. All diners have to do is let their server know they are there to support one of the registered schools, and 15% of the bill will be donated to the school indicated.
The Dine to Give fundraiser takes place Monday through Thursday now through Sept. 28.
Be sure to stop by and show support, because a minimum $100 must be raised in order for the school’s PTO/PTA to receive a donation check. The final count will take place Friday, Oct. 6, and schools who raised the minimum amount will receive their donation the following week.
Participating Schools:
Benchmark Elementary (Phoenix)
Chandler Traditional Academy - Independence (Chandler)
Copper Ridge School (Scottsdale)
Corona del Sol High School (Chandler)
Desert Shadows Middle School (Scottsdale)
Kyrene Traditional Academy (Chandler)
Mesquite Junior High School (Gilbert)
Paradise Valley High School (Phoenix)
Pinnacle High School (Phoenix)
Sunrise Middle School (Scottsdale)
The Dine to Give fundraiser is only available Monday through Thursday, but Thirsty Lion Gastropub offers a daily happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. The pub aims to create a gathering place where friends and family can come together to celebrate life, enjoy great food, craft beers, signature cocktails, wines, music and sports.
For more information, visit thirstyliongastropub.com or call the store location near you: 480-419-5070 for Desert Ridge; 480-968-2920 for Tempe; 480-899-0119 for Santan Village; and 480-786-5799 Chandler Viridian.
