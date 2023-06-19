Experience the art of Qigong Movement Meditation and support local nonprofit Genesis Community Outreach, Training & Education (CTE) in its mission to provide mental health resources and awareness at the free Movement Meditation For the Soul on the Solstice event in Scottsdale Wednesday, June 21.
The event is the latest Healing Hospitality program produced by Scottsdale bar and restaurant insurance CEO and owner, David DeLorenzo (Delo), the “connector and protector” to his clients and friends in the hospitality industry.
Taking place at 7:30 a.m. at Solstice Park in Scottsdale, this special session will be led by Troy Casey (aka The Certified Health Nut, a world-renowned life coach, healer and leading longevity authority). Casey will guide participants through mindful movement and deep breathing with Chi Gong meditation in an effort to foster inner balance, relaxation and renewed vitality.
Through meditation, participants can embrace the energy of the summer solstice and align mind, bond and spirit while at Solstice Park, where Soleri Bridge resides, on the morning of the solstice.
At noon on the summer solstice, the Soleri Bridge casts no shadow, allowing participants an opportunity to recognize the official onset of the season while communing with nature and connecting with the sun.
Guests are encouraged to bring plenty of water as well as a yoga mat or thick towels, dress in cool, comfortable clothing and wear a hat and sunglasses. Participants will be seated on the ground for the duration of the guided meditation.
Designed to help people in the food and beverage industry find a healthy outlet to unwind and destress, DeLorenzo’s Healing Hospitality sessions serve as a way for him to connect with the community as well as encourage hospitality workers to reach beyond the barriers of the typical stress-relieving outlets of the industry. His goal through these unique workshops is to introduce the hospitality community to time-honored and healthy ways to heal, relieve stress and find inner peace.
By attending, people can also learn more about Genesis CTE’s mission to provide outreach, training and education through workshops, seminars, partnerships and community offerings in the pursuit of increasing mental health literacy, access, resources and to assist community members in the pursuit of living a better, healthier life.
While the event is free to attend, reservations are required due to limited space. To RSVP, contact Susie Timm at susie@knifeandforkmedia.com.
