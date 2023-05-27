School may be out, but that doesn’t mean the reading stops. In fact, 65 libraries across the county are busier than ever gearing up for the Maricopa County Reads program.
The theme of this year’s program, which takes place from June 1 to August 1, is “All Together Now,” encouraging readers of all ages to explore stories of unity, kindness and community.
“This year’s summer reading theme is a great reminder of all that we can accomplish when we come together,” said Clint Hickman, chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, District 4.
“Maricopa County Reads brings 19 public, tribal and military library systems together to work towards the same goal of promoting learning and literacy throughout our great county.”
Participating libraries are hoping to hit a community reading goal of 65 million minutes read by the end of the program.
The primary goal of Maricopa County Reads is to interrupt the summer slide, the common term given to the learning loss experienced by children while transitioning between school years. Kids are incentivized to read by earning points which can be redeemed for prizes.
Participants earn one point per minute for reading either physical or electronic books or listening to audiobooks. Additional points can be earned for attending library events, completing summer reading challenges and participating in community experiences to find secret codes while exploring Maricopa County.
Prizes vary based on the amount of points readers achieve and range from a free personal pizza coupon to Phoenix Mercury tickets to a special Musical Instrument Museum prize pack.
Readers who achieve 1,000 points can choose a free book to keep or to donate to a local Head Start classroom.
Registration is required to participate and is open now at maricopacountyreads.org.
Here is a complete list of prizes:
500 Points:
- Free personal pizza coupon from Peter Piper Pizza (ages 0-11)
- Free lemonade coupon from Raising Cane’s (all ages)
750 Points:
- Arizona State Park pass (all ages)
- Phoenix Mercury tickets (all ages – up to 4 tickets)
1,000 Points:
Free book (all ages)
Grand Prize and Weekly Drawings:
- Childsplay Theatre 2-Ticket Bundle
- Childsplay Theatre Prize Pack
- Musical Instrument Museum Prize Packs
There will also be three summer reading kickoff events, which the public is invited to attend.
Litchfield Park Library
When: Thursday, June 1, 10 a.m. to noon
Where: 101 W. Wigwam Boulevard, Litchfield Park
What: Crafts, activities, face painting, games
Fountain Hills Library
When: Saturday, June 3, 10 to 11 a.m.
Where: 12901 N. La Montana Dr., Fountain Hills
What: Foam party with a mountain of cool, clean, allergy-free foam
North Valley Regional Library
When: Saturday, June 3, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: 40410 N. Gavilan Peak Parkway, Anthem
What: Crafts and activities
There are 65 libraries participating across the county, including:
- Avondale Public Library
- Buckeye Public Library
- Chandler Public Library
- Desert Foothills Library
- Fort McDowell Tribal Library
- Glendale Public Library
- Luke Air Force Base Library
- Maricopa County Library District
- Mesa Public Library
- Morristown Volunteer Library
- Peoria Public Library
- Phoenix Public Library
- Salt River Tribal Library
- Scottsdale Public Library
- Surprise Public Library
- Tempe Public Library
- Tolleson Public Library
- Wickenburg Public Library
- Youngtown Public Library
Find more information about the program at your local library or online at MaricopaCountyReads.org (English) or CondadoDeMaricopaLee.org (Spanish).
