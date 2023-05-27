Summer reading

The Maricopa County Reads program kicks off June 1 and continues through Aug. 1 to encourage kids to read while out of school.

 Courtesy of Maricopa County Library District.

School may be out, but that doesn’t mean the reading stops. In fact, 65 libraries across the county are busier than ever gearing up for the Maricopa County Reads program.

The theme of this year’s program, which takes place from June 1 to August 1, is “All Together Now,” encouraging readers of all ages to explore stories of unity, kindness and community.

“This year’s summer reading theme is a great reminder of all that we can accomplish when we come together,” said Clint Hickman, chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, District 4.

“Maricopa County Reads brings 19 public, tribal and military library systems together to work towards the same goal of promoting learning and literacy throughout our great county.”

Participating libraries are hoping to hit a community reading goal of 65 million minutes read by the end of the program.

The primary goal of Maricopa County Reads is to interrupt the summer slide, the common term given to the learning loss experienced by children while transitioning between school years. Kids are incentivized to read by earning points which can be redeemed for prizes.

Participants earn one point per minute for reading either physical or electronic books or listening to audiobooks. Additional points can be earned for attending library events, completing summer reading challenges and participating in community experiences to find secret codes while exploring Maricopa County. 

Prizes vary based on the amount of points readers achieve and range from a free personal pizza coupon to Phoenix Mercury tickets to a special Musical Instrument Museum prize pack.

Readers who achieve 1,000 points can choose a free book to keep or to donate to a local Head Start classroom.

Registration is required to participate and is open now at maricopacountyreads.org.

Here is a complete list of prizes:

  • 500 Points:

    • Free personal pizza coupon from Peter Piper Pizza (ages 0-11)
    • Free lemonade coupon from Raising Cane’s (all ages)

  • 750 Points:

    • Arizona State Park pass (all ages)
    • Phoenix Mercury tickets (all ages – up to 4 tickets)

  • 1,000 Points:

    • Free book (all ages)

  • Grand Prize and Weekly Drawings:

    • Childsplay Theatre 2-Ticket Bundle
    • Childsplay Theatre Prize Pack
    • Musical Instrument Museum Prize Packs
Library

There are 65 libraries across Maricopa County participating in the summer reading program.

There will also be three summer reading kickoff events, which the public is invited to attend.

Litchfield Park Library

When: Thursday, June 1, 10 a.m. to noon

Where: 101 W. Wigwam Boulevard, Litchfield Park

What: Crafts, activities, face painting, games

Fountain Hills Library

When: Saturday, June 3, 10 to 11 a.m.

Where: 12901 N. La Montana Dr., Fountain Hills

What: Foam party with a mountain of cool, clean, allergy-free foam

North Valley Regional Library

When: Saturday, June 3, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: 40410 N. Gavilan Peak Parkway, Anthem

What: Crafts and activities

There are 65 libraries participating across the county, including:

Find more information about the program at your local library or online at MaricopaCountyReads.org (English) or CondadoDeMaricopaLee.org (Spanish).

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you