The Sunset Concert Series, an event where families can rock out to iconic hits and dance the night away while fueling up on food truck eats, kicks off in Phoenix today, June 17.
The concert series, produced by Forty8 Live, continues every Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. through Aug. 5 at the Phoenix Events Complex, located at 2209 N. 99th Ave. in Phoenix.
While kids today can’t experience the real deal, they can still experience the thrill of hearing iconic chart-toppers like Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” and AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell” live from musicians who are dedicated to making it as accurate as possible.
With tribute bands paying homage to icons like Fleetwood Mac, Journey, The Eagles, AC/DC and more, this event is worth the drive.
“It’s a summertime tradition to get out and enjoy the desert nights, so we have made it affordably inviting with great music, local food trucks and plenty of activities for the whole family,” said Mike O’Donnell, director of partnerships.
Of course, to make these desert nights a little more comfortable, the area has plenty of misters as well as a shaded area to relax.
In addition to the food trucks and yard games, a kid’s zone is available for little ones who may not be ready to listen to a whole concert. A full bar will also be available for the adults.
The current talent schedule for this year’s Sunset Concert Series is as follows:
- June 17
- Gypsy Dreams, “A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac”
- Journey USA, “America’s Premiere Journey Tribute Band”
- June 24
- The Country Artist Tribute Show, featuring tributes to Eric Church, Kenny Chesney and Jason Aldean
- July 1 — also featuring a Fourth of July fireworks show
- Skynrd & Frynds, “A Tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd”
- Desperado Eagles Tribute
- July 8
- AZDZ, “The Ultimate AC/DC Tribute”
- Hollywood Roses, “The Ultimate Guns N’ Roses Tribute Experience”
- July 15
- Shades of Shania, “The Ultimate Shania Twain Tribute Experience”
- The Troubadour Experience, “A Tribute to George Straight”
- Garth Guy, “The Ultimate Garth Brooks Tribute Show”
- July 22
- Las Chikas, “A Tribute to Celia Cruz”
- Como La Flor, “A Tribute to Selena”
- July 29
- Zep-LA, “Led Zeppelin Tribute Band”
- Bohemian Queen, “Queen Tribute Band”
- Aug. 5
- 4 Lads from Liverpool, “The Beatles Tribute”
- Hollywood Stones, “America’s #1 Tribute to The Rolling Stones”
Tickets for the Sunset Concert Series are $15 for single admission, $48 for a group of four or $80 for a season pass granting access to all eight shows. Children 12 and under are free to attend.
To purchase tickets, view the performer list, see event information and more, visit Forty8Live.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.