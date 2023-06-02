Summer Fridays

Kids playing in the splash fountain during Scottsdale Quarter's Summer Friday.

 Submitted

Families are invited to cool down in Scottsdale Quarter's splash fountain during Summer Fridays, a free weekly event offering music, treats and entertainment for kids.

The event kicked off today and will continue each Friday morning from 10 to 11 a.m. through July 28.

Each week features a new theme and the first 100 children every Friday will also receive Scottsdale Quarter sunglasses and themed toys to take home. There will be a DJ, water toys, inflatables and swag from some of the center’s retailers.

Summer Fridays - vertical

Taking place from June 2 to July 28, each Summer Friday features a different theme.

Here’s the full Summer Friday theme schedule:

June 9: Bubble Party

June 16: Beach Ballin'

June 23: Sharktastic

June 30: Stars, Stripes & Splash

July 7: Splish Splash Mermaid Bash

July 14: Let's Flamingle

July 21: Quack, Quack Quad

July 28: Dog Days of Summer

For more information, visit the Summer Fridays event page at scottsdalequarter.com.

