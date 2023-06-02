Families are invited to cool down in Scottsdale Quarter's splash fountain during Summer Fridays, a free weekly event offering music, treats and entertainment for kids.
The event kicked off today and will continue each Friday morning from 10 to 11 a.m. through July 28.
Each week features a new theme and the first 100 children every Friday will also receive Scottsdale Quarter sunglasses and themed toys to take home. There will be a DJ, water toys, inflatables and swag from some of the center’s retailers.
Here’s the full Summer Friday theme schedule:
June 9: Bubble Party
June 16: Beach Ballin'
June 23: Sharktastic
June 30: Stars, Stripes & Splash
July 7: Splish Splash Mermaid Bash
July 14: Let's Flamingle
July 21: Quack, Quack Quad
July 28: Dog Days of Summer
For more information, visit the Summer Fridays event page at scottsdalequarter.com.
