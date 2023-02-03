It may still be winter, but now’s the time to start enrolling kids in the summer camp program at the Valley of the Sun Jewish Community Center in Scottsdale.
The Valley of the Sun JCC will host a big, fun-filled Shemesh Camp registration event for families on Sunday, Feb. 5, from 2 to 4 p.m. All families who register their children for camp at the event will receive 10% off any camp session.
The summer camp registration event will feature an exciting obstacle course, games, Kona Ice, air brush tattoos by GreenScreen Entertainment, music, snacks and more. Admission to the event is free.
Shemesh Camp is open to children entering grades K-10 and offers swim lessons, sports, art lessons, archery, STEM programming, tween adventures and more. With low staff-to-camper ratios, Shemesh provides a safe summer home where campers are encouraged to try new activities, gain new skills, build self-confidence and meet new friends.
The Valley of the Sun JCC is located at 12701 N. Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale. For more information about Shemesh Camp, call the camp office at 480-634-4949 or visit vosjcc.org/shemesh
