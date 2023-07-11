Summer at Desert Foothills Library

With an offering of over 100 programs a month for adults and youth, there’s so much more to do at the Desert Foothills Library than checkout books.
From book clubs, movie showings, fitness classes, seminars, cooking classes, and storytimes to card games, lectures, seminars, pet adoptions and more, there is something for everyone to get involved with.
Here’s a complete schedule of summer events scheduled at the Desert Foothills Library, separated into youth/teen and adult programs. Unless otherwise noted, all programs are free and do not require registration. For more information, visit dfla.org or call 480-488-2286.
Youth, teen and family special programs:
David Sharpe and the PapaHugs Band
1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15 | Ages 8 and under
Local Grammy-nominated children’s musician David Sharpe will be coming to DFL for an acoustic performance, consisting of 12 original children's songs. Sharpe has performed for thousands of children around the country at libraries, children's museums, children's festivals and children's hospitals. During the performance various items will be passed out to the children such as kazoos, pirate wristbands, glow sticks, foam red clown noses to name a few, all of which go along with certain songs. The show will be visited by one of Sharpe’s “PapaHugs Characters” such as Fitness the Frog, Wonder the Kangaroo, Stinky Beetle or Robbie the Robot.
Pizza Party Puppet Workshop
3-5 p.m. Thursday, July 27 | Grades 8-12
Let’s get together and have a pizza party! In this workshop, you’ll make your very own talking pizza puppet. The workshop will utilize and teach STEAM concepts, basic sewing techniques and how to puppeteer. Pizza will be served at the end of the program. This program is free, but online registration is required.
Bullet Journaling Basics for Teens
2-3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3 | Ages 14-18
Get ready to go back to school with Mrs Sierra at the Bullet Journaling Basics hangout. Join in at the Teen Lounge to learn how to streamline your plans, tasks, notes and to-do lists into an aesthetically pleasing Bullet Journal. Participants are asked to bring their own journal and can also stay afterward to catch Teen Thursday from 3-4 p.m.
Back to School Bracelets
2-3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4 | Pre-K to third grade
Grown-ups, bring kiddos in pre-K to third grade for this back-to-school comfort bracelet making event. Going to school for the first time or going back to school after a long summer can be hard. Come make matching bracelets for the first day of school to remind your littles hat you are always there for them. The library will provide all the bracelet materials, and there will also be a special back-to-school storytime with Mrs Sierra. Drop offs are not allowed — parents should plan to attend and be engaged with their child.
Novels & Nails Book Club for Teens
3:30-4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15 | Ages 13-17
Join the Desert Foothills Library each month to vote between 3-4 YA titles that guests would most like to read. At the end of the month, the library crew will meet in the teen lounge to discuss the novel while giving ourselves manicures. The first book is “The Girl Who Fell Beneath the Sea” by Axie Oh. In this Korean folktale-inspired read, Mina sacrifices herself to the sea god to save her family and discovers a world of magic, deceit and love.
Grandparents’ Day Storytime & Craft
3-4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 | Ages 4-10
Get the family together and join us in celebration of Grandparents’ Day for a special storytime and crafting event. Drop offs will not be allowed, so parents or grandparents should plan to attend and be engaged with their child for this program.
Weekly Youth and Teen Programs:
Family Storytime
10:30-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays | Ages 4-7
Children and their families are encouraged to join Mrs Sierra for a storytime featuring developmentally appropriate songs, movement and stories to foster early literacy skills. Afterwards, there will be a craft or activity to expand upon storytime.
Game Café
3-4 p.m. Tuesdays | Ages 11-17
Join Mrs Sierra in the Teen Lounge every Tuesday afternoon from 3-4 p.m. for fun and exciting gaming hangouts with tournaments, co-op, speedruns, cozy gaming, board games and more. This program is intended for ages 11-17, but if the participant is under 16 years old, drop-offs will not be allowed and a guardian must remain at the library.
Kids Craft Lab
10-11 a.m. and 3-4 p.m. Wednesdays | Grades 3-7
Many children don’t know their creative skills until they get the chance to use them. Crafting with kids promotes fine motor skills, problem solving, cuts down on screen time and helps kids relax and explore their creativity. Join Mrs Sierra every week at either the morning or afternoon session in the Imagination Lab and get those creative juices flowing. The library will supply the crafts, just bring your imagination!
Teen Thursdays
3-4 p.m. Thursdays | Grades 9-12
Come to the Young Adult Lounge at Desert Foothills Library for a dedicated time for teens. Each week will have a different featured activity or craft such as a video game tournament, crafts, a PowerPoint party and more.
Babytime
10:30-11 a.m. Fridays | Ages 0-3
Babies and young toddlers are just starting to understand the world and what’s going on around them. Join Mrs Sierra every Friday for stories, songs, bounces, sensory play and more. All of these elements help young children develop the skills necessary for learning to read. Each session will also feature tips for caregivers on how to set that early foundation for later reading.
Jubilate Conservatory of Music Summer Semester (July through September):
If interested in joining, contact Laya Field for more information at jubilateconservatoryofmusic@gmail.com.
Jubilate Violin Orchestra
10-11:30 a.m. Saturdays, July 1-29 and Sept. 9-30
This is a delightful tuition free course for beginners to advanced players for violin, viola and cello, with a focus on music immersion and group participation. Instructors Sonja Prichitko and Laya Field help beginner, intermediate and advanced students participate together.
Children’s Saturday Singing Class
11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. Saturdays, July 1-29 and Sept. 9-30
This is a tuition free class for children ages 5-14, where students learn to sing with others in a group setting. Instructed by Laya Field, this serves as a preparatory class for choir.
Music from the Heart
12:15-1 p.m. Saturdays, July 1-29 and Sept. 9-30
Instructed by Kira Cohen, Joshua LaFleur and Laya Field, this is a tuition free course for tots to teens in a family-friendly setting where students learn to play an instrument or sing in the choir.
Beginning Cello Class
3:30-4 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 11-25
In this class, intended for ages eight and older, students learn in a lighthearted setting with a class limited to six students. The class is taught by Laya Field, who will get to spend more one-on-one time with students due to the small class size.
Beginning Violin Class
4-4:45 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 11-25
In this class, intended for ages six and older, students learn in a lighthearted setting with a class limited to eight students. The class is taught by Laya Field, who will get to spend more one-on-one time with students due to the small class size.
Beginning String Ensemble
3:30-4:15 p.m. Tuesdays, July 11-25 and Sept. 12-26
For students who know how to read music and play violin, viola or cello in first position. Students enjoy playing simple pieces of music together in a group and increase their ability to engage with other young musicians. Taught by Sonja Prichitko.
Advanced String Ensemble
4:15-5:15 p.m. Tuesdays, July 11-25 and Sept. 12-26
For students who are able to read music and play violin, viola or cello beyond first position. Instructor Sonja Prichitko will help students focus on technique, the ins and outs of playing together in an ensemble and understand the different styles of playing classic works.
Beginning Voice & Choir
3:30-4 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 13-27
Students ages six and older can sing with others in a joyful atmosphere under the direction of instructor Laya Field.
A Capella Choir & Voice Class
4-4:50 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 13-27
Instructed by Laya Field, students will learn how to sing different styles of a capella music in a group. For ages eight and older, it is an excellent course to prepare students for singing in choir at school.
Adult Special Programs:
AZ Medicare Guide Presentation
3-4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2 and Sept. 6
Questions about Medicare? This educational meeting will help attendees gain a clear understanding of the different parts of Medicare, as well as the role Medicare supplement plans and Medicare Advantage Plans play within the Medicare program. This presentation will cover the ABC's of Medicare and the estimated costs associated with each part, followed by an open Q&A session.
The program is presented by Dave Piontek, a licensed, independent, local Medicare broker who aims to offer clarity on the many confusing parts of Medicare. Piontek has over 14 years of experience as a Medicare agent/broker and is available to answer any Medicare questions.
Fall Prevention Awareness
1-2 p.m. Thursday, July 20 and Tuesday, Aug. 8
Did you know that the number one cause of Level 1 traumas is fall injuries resulting in a myriad of serious injuries and even death? Joe Meier from HonorHealth will introduce and discuss the causes of falls, the results of falls and various methods of prevention.
HonorHealth has six local hospitals, three of which are AZ designated, and ACS verified Level 1 Trauma Centers. They also have a state of the art, first of its kind combination satellite ER/Urgent Care and over 65 medical and specialty treatment groups.
Cat & Kitten Adoptions
11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 and Sept. 9
Looking for a furry friend to add to your fur-ever family? Join the Desert Foothills Library to meet some fantastic felines looking for a new home from Happy Cat Rescue!
Get to Know Your Library
All day Saturday, Aug. 19
Everyone knows you can check out books at the library, but did you know at Desert Foothills Library, your free library card includes access to over 100 programs a month, online borrowing and services, ancestry resources, the largest bookstore in the North Valley and so much more? Join us as we showcase all the different ways you can use your local library, ask questions and meet some of the library’s staff.
AARP Smart Driver Program: A Refresher Course in Safety and Skills
11:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30
Learn new driving techniques, rules of the road, defensive driving and how to minimize distractions. Trained volunteers instruct the AARP Smart Driver classroom course, a preeminent national older driver safety program, serving the over-50 population for more than 30 years. The course enables drivers to refresh their driving skills and understand how to adjust to age-related challenges. The course is intended to help drivers live more independently as they age and remain safe on today’s roads. Since the program’s inception in 1979, more than 15 million participants have completed the course. Those who complete the course may be entitled to an auto insurance discount, though individuals should check with their insurer.
All materials are included, but participants are asked to bring a sack lunch. The program instructor charges $25 (or $20 with an AARP member card) for the course and there is also a $5 library registration fee. RSVP online at dfla.org or call 480-488-2286.
Weekly Adult Programs:
Craft N Chat
1-3 p.m. Mondays
Do you knit, crochet or practice another table craft? Join other local enthusiasts weekly for companionable creating and conversation. Or maybe there's a craft you're not quite sure how to start, or need a little help or inspiration to get going. If that’s the case, Craft N Chat is a collaborative of creatives who are happy and eager to help. Any portable craft is welcome and new crafters of all skill levels are always welcome.
Informal MahJongg: Unsupervised Play
1-4 p.m. Tuesdays
Groups, individuals or recent students of MahJongg 101 and 102 looking for a place to play can come and enjoy playing with people in the community.
This group is unsupervised and requires a basic knowledge of the game. No sets are provided, participants must bring their own. The program is free, but registration at dfla.org is required.
The Painters Palette
9 a.m. to noon, Wednesdays
No matter what medium you prefer to create with, all are welcome to join The Painters Palette. Open to all, this gathering is the time to let creative juices flow. Bring your paints, pastels, watercolors, easels and brushes, and join this colorful palette of other artists in our wonderful community! The library provides the space — you create the art. Open to any and all mediums and skill levels.
Ukulele Jam Session
Noon-2:15 p.m., Wednesdays
Pick out a few of your favorite songs, grab your ukulele and come jam! All levels of players are welcome, so invite your friends and join the fun. The class accesses music online, so participants should bring a tablet or iPad, as well as a music stand and anything else they’d like to get their jam on. Register at dfla.org.
Canasta
1:30-4:45 p.m. Wednesdays
The card game Canasta (which is a Spanish word for basket) is a very old card game that has over 20 different versions and is played all over the world. It’s easy to learn and can be played with two, three or four players at each table; this fun game is sure to entertain. Cards and supplies will be provided and the game will be facilitated by Lisa Waldvogel at the library after Sept. 6. For now, there is no facilitator, just open play. Register at dfla.org.
One-on-One Tech Help
1-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 23
Downloading eBooks and eAudiobooks can be easy through the library’s digital collection. Each week there will be an informal drop-in for anyone with questions about Libby, Cloud Library or any of the apps the library offers. A staff member will show you how to download the apps to a phone or tablet and how to navigate the digital collection. No question is too small! Please bring your device and have your library card ready. For Apple users, an Apple ID will be needed.
Overeaters Anonymous
4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursdays
Overeaters Anonymous is a fellowship of individuals who — through shared experience, strength and hope — are recovering from unhealthy relationships with food and body image.
Alcoholics Anonymous
5-6 p.m. Thursdays
A.A. meetings are being held at Desert Foothills Library on Thursdays.
Chapter2Books Monthly Sale
August 11-12 and Sept. 8-9
Monthly book sales provide a wonderful opportunity to purchase quality books and other media at even lower prices than the everyday bargain prices in Chapter 2. The monthly book sale is throughout Chapter 2, the Jones/Coates Room and the patio (weather permitting). Chapter 2 Monthly Sales are offered on the second Friday and Saturday of every month. Can’t make a sale? Check out the library’s selection on Amazon. There are hundreds of books as well as CDs, DVDs and audiobooks listed there that are not on display in the bookstore.
Death Café
12:30-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 2 and Sept. 6
Death Cafe is a gathering to talk about death and dying. The aim is to increase awareness of death to help people make the most of their (finite) lives. It is a global, nonprofit movement begun in London in 2011 and, to date, more than 7,000 Death Cafes have been held in 63 countries. Death Cafe does not promote beliefs, agendas or products, nor is it a bereavement or grief support group. Join the Desert Foothills Library the first Wednesday each month for open, respectful, interesting conversation about topics relevant to all of us but often considered “dark” or even taboo. For more information, visit deathcafe.com.
Best Foreign Language Oscar Winners Film Series
2-5 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 4
Presented by Gary Zaro
- July 14: The Lives of Others (Germany, R, 135 minutes)
- July 21: Kolya (Czech Republic, PG-13, 105 minutes)
- July 28: No Man’s Land (Bosnia & Herzegovina, R, 98 minutes)
- August 4: Babette’s Feast (Denmark, G, 103 minutes)
Music at the Movies
2-5 p.m. second Thursday of each month
Join the library for a celebration of movies with interesting or significant music. Movies range from dramas, musicals, comedies and more! Hosted by music enthusiast, Annis Scott.
- July 13: Shall We Dance (2004, PG-13, 106 minutes)
- Aug. 10: The Bodyguard (1992, R, 129 minutes)
- Sept. 14: West Side Story (1961, PG-13, 153 minutes)
Foothills Caring Corps @ the Movies
12:30-2:30 p.m. Mondays July 31, Aug. 28 and Sept. 25
Come by and watch a great movie while enjoying some snacks and refreshments! Need a ride to the movies? Reach out to Foothills Caring Corps at 480-488-1105, and let them know you’d like to arrange a ride to the movies at Desert Foothills Library. This series repeats on the last Monday of each month.
Puzzle Exchange
All day Fridays, July 28, Aug. 25 and Sept. 29
Are you sick of your puzzles at home because you have completed all of them multiple times? Come drop off your gently used puzzles and pick out a new one for free — leave a puzzle, take a puzzle! Offered on the last Friday of every month. All ages and skill levels encouraged.
