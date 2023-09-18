Phoenix-area student artists in grades 7 through 12 have an opportunity to showcase and sell their work at a special youth art studio as part of the 27th annual Hidden in the Hills Artist Studio Tour.
For those interested in participating or learning more, the Sonoran Arts League will host an informational meeting from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19 at their studio in Stagecoach Village in Cave Creek.
A signature event of the nonprofit Sonoran Arts League, Hidden in the Hills is Arizona’s largest and longest-running artist studio tour. This year’s event features 164 professional artists at 41 studio locations throughout Cave Creek, Carefree and North Scottsdale.
The free, self-guided studio tour takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the last two weekends of November: Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 17, 18 and 19 and Nov. 24, 25 and 26.
The prestigious studio tour has included local student artists at Youth Art Studio No. 1, the first studio on the tour map, for 25 years. Student artists showcase and sell a variety of paintings, sculptures and mixed media pieces while receiving practical business experience and professional support from mentoring artists.
“The League’s youth art program is extensive, and our goal is to advance art and art education by empowering young, talented artists to hone their skills and expand their creativity,” said Robin Ray, the League’s youth art chair.
“Hidden in the Hills gives emerging artists real-life, hands-on experience, and it’s great exposure, especially since savvy collectors often like to find young, emerging artists and follow them as they develop their talent.”
Registration for this year’s Youth Art Studio 1 began Sept. 1. Students under age 16 can participate with parental supervision. Eligible participants must have an annual youth membership to the Sonoran Arts League, which is available for $25.
Additionally, thanks to support from the Kiwanis Club of Carefree, the League will host four “Business of Art” workshops to prepare student artists for the event. Taught by professional artists, the workshops will take place from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 4, 11, 18 and 25.
The topics range from “Photographing your work” and “How to present your art” to “Staging your display” and “Sales and demonstration.” The workshops are free for students who are registered as Youth Art Studio 1 participants.
The Sept. 19 meeting and the educational workshops will take place at the Sonoran Arts League Studio, 7100 E. Cave Creek Road, Suite 144, at Stagecoach Village in Cave Creek.
The League studio will also serve as the location for Youth Art Studio 1 and the information headquarters for the popular Hidden in the Hills art tour. Visitors can pick up artist directories, maps and inquire about other tour details prior to and during the tour.
For more details, call 480-575-6624, email info@sonoranartsleague.org or visit hiddeninthehills.org.
