Wine, dine and play at We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort this New Year’s Eve and close out 2022 on a winning note. The casino is offering special menu items, cash prizes and giveaways in addition to a midnight champagne toast and balloon drop.
Wine and Dine
Start things off with a five-course meal and champagne toast offered at Ember from 5 to 10 p.m. for $175 per person.
The amuse bouche includes smoked salmon and caviar rillettes. For the first course, there is a choice between roasted Maine lobster bisque or poached anjou pear salad. The second course is a choice between Chilean sea bass or blackened arctic char. Passionfruit champagne sorbetto will be offered as an intermezzo, leading up to the third course, a choice between beef wellington or seared duck breast. Lastly, for dessert, customers can choose between tiramisu or warm chocolate bourbon bread pudding.
Reservations for the dinner are required through Open Table.
Additionally, The Buffet will offer special, all-you-can-eat options from 4 to 10 p.m. for $64 (or $49 for those with a Fortune Club voucher). The buffet features Canadian snow crab legs, chef-carved prime rib, authentic world-class food stations from around the world and a gelato and dessert bar. It is also served with a welcome glass of champagne (for those 21 or older) or cider.
There are also options at WKP Sports & Entertainment, where guests can book a table of four for $48 per person from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
The New Year’s Eve “I Love the 80’s Party” will have appetizers, wings, pizza, nacho bar and sweets. Plus, the party includes live music featuring the Painted Cave Band, dancing, party favors and a midnight champagne toast and balloon drop.
Play
The casino will offer cash prizes and giveaways throughout the night and into the new year. The biggest bang of the night is the $10,000 cash giveaway. On Dec. 31, there will be three cash winners each hour at 10:23 and 11:23 p.m. Then, on Jan. 1, four winners will each win $2,023 in cash.
There are more chances to win with more than $100,000 in cash and prizes up for grabs and a champagne or sparkling cider toast at the Roaring 20s Bingo Gala High Stakes Bash on Dec. 31. Doors open at 2 p.m. and the session starts at 7 p.m. For reservations, call 480/789-4380.
We-Ko-Pa Casino is also hosting a $29K New Year’s Eve Hot Seat Celebration with hourly hot seat drawings at some of the best blackjack tables in the Valley. From 8 to 11 p.m., guests can win $222 in chips. Then, at midnight, 12:05 and 12:10, guests can win $2,023 in chips and at 1 a.m. $20,023 in chips will be awarded. On New Year’s Day, from 2 to 11 p.m., there will be additional hot seat drawings for $223 in chips.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.