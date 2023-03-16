St. Patrick’s Day is nearly here, and people across the Valley are in luck with the amount of food and drink specials and activities lined up to celebrate.
No matter your heritage, throw on some green and get out for a good time. Here are just a few of the restaurants offering special St. Patrick’s Day specials.
Thirsty Lion Gastropub
In partnership with Tullamore Dew and Guinness, Thirsty Lion Gastropub’s four valley restaurant locations will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day Friday, March 17 with authentic Irish fun including live Bagpipe music and specialty dancers. There will also be swag giveaways, specialty themed menu items, craft cocktails and beer.
Authentic Irish fare will include Bacon Cheddar Potato Cakes, Traditional Scotch Eggs, the Reuben Sandwich, Irish Shepherd’s Pie, Whiskey Glazed Salmon, Beer Braised Corned Beef and Cabbage and Whiskey Bing Cherry Bread pudding for dessert. Featured craft cocktails and beers will include the Irish Mule, the Irish Old-Fashioned and Irish Whiskey Flight featuring three, one-ounce pours from select makers including Woodford Reserve American Bourbon, Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey and the Balvenie 14-Year Caribbean Cask.
Plus, a portion of proceeds from a featured cocktail will benefit the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, which is on a mission to conquer childhood cancers. For more information about the foundation, visit stbaldricks.org.
The Thirsty Lion has locations in Desert Village, Tempe, Gilbert and Chandler. For more information, including locations and hours of operation, visit thirstyliongastropub.com.
Kona Grill
Get lucky at Kona Grill this St. Patrick's Day. Now through Friday, March 17, the restaurant is offering $3 green beer, $6 Corned Beef Sliders as well as sake and seltzer specials. Kona Grill has two locations in the Valley, one in Scottsdale Fashion Square and one at SanTan Village in Gilbert. For more information, visit konagrill.com.
Pedal Haus Brewery
This St. Patrick’s Day, Pedal Haus Brewery is rolling out the green to celebrate the Irish on March 17. A special food menu will be available that includes Corned Beef & Cabbage, Corned Beef Sandwich and Fish ‘n Chips. There will also be drink specials including Green Daydrinker Light Lager ($4), Jameson shots, Green Tea shots, Coffee Stout (all three $5) and Bacardi cocktails plus live music.
The fun and festivities will be taking place at all three Pedal Haus Valley locations in Tempe, Phoenix and Chandler. Locations will open at 11 a.m. on St. Patrick’s Day, with drink specials available from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. and the food specials will be served all day. For more information about Pedal Haus Brewery visit pedalhausbrewery.com.
Twin Peaks
If you forget to wear green on March 17, you risk more than being pinched – you’ll miss out on a free basket of chips and queso at Twin Peaks.
Green-clad customers can reap this one-day cheesy deal at any one of the restaurant’s four Valley locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Glendale and Tempe. For menu info, locations and hours of operation, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com.
STK Steakhouse
Get happy, STK Steakhouse, located at 7134 E. Stetson Dr. in Scottsdale, is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with special deals. Now through Friday, March 17, during happy hour, customers can get a $9 Leprechaun Stiletto and $6 Lil’ Corned Beef Sliders.
Mountain View Pub
One of the only true Irish pubs in the Cave Creek/Carefree area, The Mountain View Pub is going all out to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. The Pub, located at 7033 E. Cave Creek Rd., will open at 7 a.m. Friday, March 17, with live music beginning at 11 a.m and leprechauns, bagpipes, raffles, games and more featured throughout the day.
Live bands will perform at The Pub all day long, with Dynamite Draw kicking things off at 11 a.m. until AZ Avenue takes the stage from 2 to 6 p.m. Then, Street Player will close out the night, performing from 6 to 10 p.m. Additionally, Kevin Shepherd will be performing throughout the day.
All proceeds from The Mountain View Pub’s St. Patrick’s Day event will go to EC4K AZ, a charitable nonprofit and provides no-cost professional eye exams, vision screening and glasses to low-income, visually impaired children and underserved families.
For more information about the event, visit mountainviewpub.pub.
Harold’s Corral
Eat, drink and be Irish at Harold’s this St. Patrick’s Day. Live music starts at noon featuring Patrick’s Stoneybank from noon to 2 p.m., Bagpiper Elijah from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., The McHaels from 4 to 9 p.m. and a Shamrock Dance Party featuring Chauncey Jones Band from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. in the backyard at Harold's with DJ Joe and Swing Country AZ.
Harold's will be offering their authentic Irish fare including corned beef and cabbage, shepherd's pie, Mulligan stew, fish and chips and more. There will be plenty of green beer, Guinness, Smithwick's, Jameson and fun drink specials all night long. More information can be found at haroldscorral.com, and reservations can be made by calling 480-488-1906.
