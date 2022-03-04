For more than 3,000 years every spring, the Persian New Year has been celebrating family, community, food, music and dance. In 2019, Lawdan Shojaee and Shideh Doerr helped to bring those traditions to the Scottsdale Waterfront. Back for its fourth year, the Persian New Year Festival honors historical Persian culture on March 5.
“It’s with great honor to have the city of Scottsdale host the return of Persian New Year Festival,” says Lawdan Shojaee, who co-founded the event in 2019 with Shideh Doerr with the intent to celebrate and share Persian traditions with the community.
From 11am to 7pm the Persian New Year Festival features live music, cultural art and dance performances, kids’ activities, and opportunities to experience the aromatic cuisines of the Middle East.
“This year, we have some incredible performers, entertainment, and vendors to help us spread awareness about Persian culture and we look forward to celebrating with our family, friends and neighbors,” says Shojaee.
The festival boasts on-stage entertainment from big-name performers––DJ Vahid Shad will be spinning tunes throughout the event and guests can also enjoy a concert from popular singer Hengameh. Comedian Tehran and artist Leila Parnian are set to serve as MCs of the event, Ballet Afsaneh from San Francisco will perform, and guests can peruse a variety of booths offering tastes of authentic Persian culture through food, wares, and exotic arts.
The festival also serves as a fundraiser with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Kids Inspire Difference, a youth-led local nonprofit dedicated to empowering teens to use their privilege to bring attention to larger social justice issues. Through various social media campaigns, the organization’s platform serves to use social media in a positive way to connect with teen activists around the world and create impactful change.
Attendees can receive a free hot tea at the festival by pre-registering at www.eventbrite.com/e/free-tea-tickets-244724305987?fbclid=IwAR1UbS1Vj0AW424PMgMvTXHF59M_Fni8D9QopkKHgC6zg3qb7JH1qmEflA8. For more information or to donate, visit www.persiannewyearfestival.org.
