Registration is open for musically minded youth to spend the summer at Phoenix Conservatory of Music (PCM).
PCM is offering a variety of classes this year, including Beats By Girlz, led by Beats founder, Erin Barra. Beats By Girlz is the promise of a future — one where traditionally marginalized gender identities are able to visualize and realize their full potential. Attendees will have access to the tools, resources, education, and community necessary to foster growth.
Beats By Girlz runs June 14–16, from 10am–12:30pm, and is free for all Girlz. Registration is limited.
Other classes offered at PCM include both online and in-person Summer of Music camps. Online camps are a series of fun, interactive 45-minute sessions with a 15-minute guided break. In-person camps are available for both half-day and full-day. Masks, temperature checks and social distancing required.
PCM is located at 1316 E. Cheery Lynn Rd., Phoenix. To learn more about summer camp opportunities, call 602.353.9900 or visit pcmrocks.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.