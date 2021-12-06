The Cave Creek Museum will host a special hour with authors Jim “Great Elk” Waters and Kelly Pavlic, Tuesday, Dec. 7, from 6:30–8:30pm.
The pair will discuss their book, “Grandma Was a Kitchen Healer and Grandpa Grew Roses.” The story focuses on how the re-telling of family stories not only allows for the sharing of history, but of wisdom hard earned by elders.
The Cave Creek Museum is located at 6140 E. Skyline Drive in Cave Creek. For more information, call the museum at 480.488.2764 or visit www.cavecreekmuseum.org.
