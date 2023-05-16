Southwest Shakespeare concludes its 2023-24 season with William Shakespeare's beloved comedy, “Much Ado About Nothing” with performances at Taliesin West May 18-21.
“Much Ado About Nothing” is a perpetual Shakespearean favorite — rich, uplifting and oh-so-funny.
Leonato’s house is a happy one, complete with beautiful daughter Hero and clever niece Beatrice, as well as Beatrice’s aging father Antonio.
But when Leonato’s friends return from war, the household is turned on its ear by the instant attraction between Hero and Claudio, and the constant bickering (and, clearly, also attraction) between Beatrice and Benedick. But there’s a snake in the midst of all this affection, as masquerades reveal as much as they hide in this hilarious comedy.
This production is directed by Ingrid Sonnichsen and choreographed by Elizabeth Roeder.
Performances are at Taliesin West, 12621 Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd. in Scottsdale, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday, May 21. Tickets for “Much Ado About Nothing” are $35 to $45 and can be purchased at swshakespeare.org or by calling 480-644-6500. Discounts are available for students, educators and those under 25 years of age.
Southwest Shakespeare Company opens doors by exploring the impact of language through the vibrant and passionate performance of works of classical theater. Its mission is to elevate, entertain, educate and inspire the general public and educational communities of Arizona and the Southwest.
