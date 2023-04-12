Southwest Shakespeare brings the “The Alchemist,” an uproarious comedy filled with con artists, aristocrats and servants, with dupes, double-dupes, duels, disguise and a lucky flea named Lewis, to Taliesin West April 13-16.
“The Alchemist” is set in London during the plague of the 1600s, when a wealthy gentleman flees to the country, his trusted servant opens his house to a pair of con artists and sets up a den of criminal capitalism. Claiming alchemical powers, the quick-witted trio fleece an onslaught of greedy sheep with their virtuosic ability to improvise amidst increasingly frantic comings and goings.
Stage director David Ira Goldstein has set “The Alchemist” to be performed as a “radio play,” creating an unforgettable experience in the intimate theater of Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin West, located at 12345 N. Taliesin Drive in Scottsdale.
“Performing in this intimate, iconic space is a special experience for both our performers and the audience,” said Southwest Shakespeare's Producing Artistic Director Debra Ann Byrd. “The actors are able to stretch their wings and bring a new perspective to the text when they are in such a gorgeous architectural space.”
Southwest Shakespeare’s “The Alchemist” features Ron May as “Surly,” Tim Shawver as “Dapper,” John Way as “Abel Drugger,” Beau Heckman as “Subtle,” Gustavo A. Flores as “Face,” Jim Coates as “Sir Epicure Mammon,” Allison Sell as “Dame Pliant” and Debra Ann Byrd as “Dol Common.”
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and at 6 p.m. Sunday. Tickets for “The Alchemist” are $35 to $45 and can be purchased at swshakespeare.org or by calling 480-644-6500. Discounts are available for students, educators and those under 25 years of age.
Southwest Shakespeare Company opens doors by exploring the impact of language through the vibrant and passionate performance of works of classical theater. Its mission is to elevate, entertain, educate and inspire the general public and educational communities of Arizona and the Southwest. For more information, visit swshakespeare.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.