Wasted Grain is hosting the Scottsdale Sangria Fest, Saturday, Aug. 21, in Old Town, and Valley sangria enthusiasts are invited to join the fun.
Event tickets include 12 tastings per person and the opportunity to gather with friends, enter a photo contest and more.
Wasted Grain is an open-air, 3,000-sq.-ft garden that is dog-friendly with ample comfortable seating, a foliage wall and oversized games. The venue hosts local and national live bands along with activities such as cocktails and canvas, trivia, lip sync battles and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.