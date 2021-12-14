The holiday season is here, and the vendors of Roadrunner Park Farmers’ Market are ready to help residents present the perfect holiday feast. Shoppers will find local farm produce including fresh vegetables and fruit, baked goods, honey, nursery stock, natural pork, beef and fish, in addition to local hand-crafted items for gift giving. A list of market vendors can be found on the website.

Residents can make a day of it at Roadrunner Park, which includes children’s playground, a fishing pond, ducks and geese on premises and more. Canine “Good Citizens” are always welcome.

