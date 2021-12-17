The holiday season is here, and the vendors of Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market are ready to help residents present the perfect holiday feast or find that one-of-a-kind gift.
The market is in its 13th year and features more than 100 local growers and specialty food producers. Be ready to find a wide variety of organic and pesticide-free produce, seasonal specialties such as cider and apples, flowers, natural pork, beef, fish and free-range eggs from Arizona growers. Shoppers will also find cheese, freshly baked artisan breads, jams, tamales and more.
The market is family-friendly and well-mannered pets are welcome. DUFB/SNAP are accepted as well as AZFMNP and Senior program.
