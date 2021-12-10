The holiday season is here, and the vendors of Carefree Farmers’ Market are ready to help residents present the perfect holiday feast. Shoppers will find a variety fresh, local, seasonal produce, herbs, flowers, baked good, natural meats and seafood. Or shop for the perfect gift from a selection of local arts and crafts.
IF YOU GO
Carefree Farmers’ Market
Date: Fridays
Time: 9am–1pm (Oct.–May); 8am–11am (June–Sept.)
Place: 1 Sundial Circle, Carefree
Info: Visit the website
