Don’t pass by the Carefree Honey booth at the Farmers’ Market without enjoying a sample — and buying a jar for holiday baking and beyond!

 Photo: Kathryn M. Miller

The flavors of Carefree Farmers’ Market

The holiday season is here, and the vendors of Carefree Farmers’ Market are ready to help residents present the perfect holiday feast. Shoppers will find a variety fresh, local, seasonal produce, herbs, flowers, baked good, natural meats and seafood. Or shop for the perfect gift from a selection of local arts and crafts.

IF YOU GO

Carefree Farmers’ Market

Date: Fridays

Time: 9am–1pm (Oct.–May); 8am–11am (June–Sept.)

Place: 1 Sundial Circle, Carefree

Info: Visit the website

