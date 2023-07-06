Whether its parents who are starting to lose their sanity with the kids home on summer break, couples who need a new date spot or anyone just looking for ways to escape the heat without having to blast their own AC — everyone can find something fun at the Arizona Boardwalk.
The Scottsdale entertainment, dining and shopping center has several special events lined up throughout the month at OdySea Aquarium and Butterfly Wonderland.
Shark week is July 23-30, and OdySea Aquarium is pulling out all the stops. Butterfly Wonderland will be celebrating National Bee Day July 16 and is also hosting a month-long coloring contest.
Here’s a full schedule of events for July.
Featured events
Coloring Contest | July 1 - 28
Butterfly Wonderland invites children ages 6 -17 to participate in its annual Summer Coloring Contest for a chance to win two free tickets to Butterfly Wonderland plus a $50 gift card to use at the Butterfly Wonderland Treasures Gift Shop. Participants must visit butterflywonderland.com/special-events/#color to choose one of four coloring pages to download and let their imaginations go. The page can be colored with crayons, colored pencils or markers.
All masterpieces submitted will be judged on originality/coloring skill by official Butterfly Wonderland representatives and every entry will be displayed in Butterfly Wonderland. Entries, which are limited to one per child, can be submitted at Guest Services at Butterfly Wonderland or mailed to 9500 E. Via de Ventura, Scottsdale. The winner will be announced the first week of August.
The Magic of Music and Butterflies featuring Aaron White | 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, July 8
Aaron White was recently awarded “Best Flute Album” by the American Music for Native American Artists for his album “Moonlight Lovesongs.” Stop by to listen to some beautiful flute music in Butterfly Conservatory.
Foam Frenzy | 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, July 15
This free event features endless foam parties, classic fire truck water play, water squirter battle zones and other fun water activities. Kick off summer at the coolest water party around. Everyone is welcome and no admission or activity fees are required.
The Buzz About Bees | 1 p.m. Sunday, July 16
Celebrate National Bee Day! It’s un-BEE-lievable! Learn about bees, maintaining hives and more from local beekeeper Cricket Aldridge, founder of AZ Backyard Beekeepers. Visit Cricket in the conservatory at the Honeybee exhibit where there will be time for Q & A after her presentation. Honey is available for purchase in the Butterfly Treasures Gift Shop.
The Magic of Music and Butterflies featuring Jonathan Levingston | 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sunday, July 16
Take a stroll through the Butterfly Conservatory surrounded by gorgeous tropical butterflies dancing to the irresistible sounds from classical violinist Jonathan Levingston.
Butterfly Brushstrokes at Night | 6 - 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 21
Grab a bestie and head to Butterfly Brushstrokes, a professionally led, fun and inspiring painting class that allows each participant to take home their own hand painted “butterfly Picasso.” Pre-registration is required for this event, as space is limited to 20 people. The event costs $30 for the general public or $15 for members, and all supplies are included in the price. Visit EventBrite.com to register or call 480-800-3000, extension 206.
Waking Up with Butterflies | 8:30 - 9 a.m. Saturday, July 22; 8:15 a.m. check-in
Enjoy a quiet hour photographing butterflies, birds or reptiles. Director of Animal Care and Entomologist Derek Kellogg will be available to answer questions from guests about butterflies, plants and the rainforest environment. Registration is required for this event and can be done by calling 480-800-3000, extension 206. The event is free for members and costs $28.95 for the public (including admission to Butterfly Wonderland).
The Magic of Leslie the Butterfly Fairy | 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, July 22
Leslie the Butterfly Fairy is from the Flutter Forrest and she comes to visit all of the perfect creations. She will flutter about Butterfly Wonderland from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for wonderful photo opportunities.
Intro to Macro Photography at Butterfly Wonderland | 8:30 - 11:30 a.m. Sunday, July 23; 8:15 a.m. check-in
Imagine a photography class set in the most beautiful space: the Butterfly Wonderland Conservatory. Learn from professional photographer Jonathan Cline how to capture amazing moments with gorgeous butterflies as the subjects. From close-ups with macro lenses to wider compositions with short and long-range telephoto lenses, Cline will cover the basics of proper exposure (shutter speed, aperture and ISO), depth-of-field, auto-focus methods and settings for butterflies at rest as well as busy butterflies in flight.
Participants should bring a DSLR or mirrorless interchangeable lens camera, and macro and/or telephoto lenses are preferred, but not required. Space is limited at this event, so registration is required. Registration costs $55 for the public and $45 for members and can be done on EventBrite.com.
Shark Week | July 23 - 30
Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping adventure because it's Shark Week at OdySea Aquarium, where guests can get up-close with 14 different species of sharks — one of the largest arrays of sharks in the entire country.
This week-long celebration of the majestic shark is “packed to the gills” with thrilling activities that will leave visitors on the edge of their “Voyager” seat as they become immersed in the awe-inspiring world of white tip, black tip, sandbar, sand tiger, lemon and nurse sharks in that exhibit alone. Prepare for the unexpected because at OdySea Aquarium, even the bathrooms have their own mesmerizing shark encounter. Get ready to dive into the excitement and embark on an unforgettable journey during this jaw-some Shark Week celebration.
Activities include behind the scenes shark tours, touch exhibits with sharks, shark talks, shark pup corner (kids activities), shark scavenger hunt and a Megalodon teeth photo op. Guests will also have the chance to swim with sharks at SeaTREK Encounter or take a virtual dip with them in the VR Theater.
Fish & Sips Happy Hour at OdySea Aquarium | 5 - 9 p.m. Friday, July 28
Dive into Happy Hour “under the sea” during Fish & Sips at OdySea Aquarium. Grab a drink and journey through one of the largest aquariums in the country. Watch for surprise animal appearances, relax to live music, compete in oversized yard games and more. Tickets for this 21-and-up event are available online at odyseaaquarium.com/promotions/#happyhour for $31.95 or at the ticket window for $36.95.
Weekly Events
Whimsical Wings | 11 a.m. Fridays, July 7, 14, 21 and 28
Be part of the magic as Butterfly Wonderland education specialists release gorgeous tropical butterflies into the conservatory. Have cameras ready and watch in wonder as these new butterflies take their first flight, and feel free to ask the experts questions.
Stingray & Shark Feedings | 1 p.m. Saturdays, July 8, 15, 22 and 29
Learn interesting facts about the venomous round stingrays and Agatha, the horn shark in the Tropical Waters gallery during this educational Aquarist Talk and Live Feeding. Join Sara Donaldson at OdySea Aquarium’s Tropical Waters Observation Pool as she interacts with these fascinating sea creatures and be sure to take home a free horn shark education card too.
Bug Talks | 3 p.m. Saturdays July 8, 15 and 22 and Monday, July 24
Be amazed by tarantulas, giant scorpions and other large insects from around the world at this special presentation hosted by arthropod keeper, Emily Wood. Emily shares her entomology expertise with guests while showcasing these amazing insects from the Spineless Giants gallery in a new and up-close experience inside the conservatory.
Bug Club | 11 a.m. Sundays, July 9 and 23
Little ones can learn about amazing insects in this fun story time and educational lesson heard for children. After story time, experts (animal curators) from Butterfly Wonderland will introduce the audience to live insects including walking sticks, beetles, giant African millipedes or something even more fascinating.
Yoga in the Rainforest | 5:15 - 6:15 p.m. Thursday, July 20 and Tuesday, July 25; 5 p.m. check-in
Practice yoga in the peaceful and magical surroundings of the Butterfly Conservatory featuring thousands of beautiful fluttering butterflies. This hour-long class will guide guests through a series of yoga poses that help build strength and gain flexibility. Pre-registration is required for this event and costs $30 per person ages 18 and older. To register, visit EventBrite.com or call 480-800-3000, extension 206.
Ripley's Believe It or Not! | 10:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily
This isn’t an event, but Ripley's Believe It or Not! at Arizona Boardwalk has expanded its collection with 13 new additions that are sure to captivate visitors. Among these remarkable items is a jaw-dropping Jade General soldier statue, a replica of the famous Terracotta Army of soldiers discovered in the tomb of China's first emperor. Crafted from two solid pieces of jade, this extraordinary masterpiece weighs a staggering 2,000 pounds, showcasing the unparalleled craftsmanship of ancient China.
Additionally, visitors can marvel at an intriguing stool crafted entirely from thread spools, an incredibly colorful African Fantasy Coffin fashioned in the shape of an eagle from Ghana and a petrified log that has surpassed an incredible 150 million years in age, now as solid as stone that can no longer be ignited by flame. These additions at Ripley's Believe It or Not! promise to enthrall and astound guests with their remarkable stories and remarkable existence.
Visit to see and learn about cultures of the world, intriguing oddities, astonishing artifacts, pieces of pop culture, wonders of nature and people and places that are hard to believe but undeniably true.
All events and activities are free with admission unless noted otherwise. More information is available at odyseaaquarium.com, butterflywonderland.com and azboardwalk.com/events-listings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.