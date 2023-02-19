Featuring 150 films from features to shorts, documentaries to animation and foreign films to student films, the 29th annual Sedona International Film Festival kicks off today and runs through Feb. 26.
In addition to the massive screening of films, the festival will recognize the artistic achievements of multi-Golden Globe nominee Jacqueline Bisset and two-time Oscar-nominated Swedish director Lasse Hallström.
Films will be screened at the festival-owned, 99-seat Mary D. Fisher Theatre and the new 43-seat Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre (both located at 2030 W. State Route 89A), the two largest theaters at the Harkins Sedona 6 Theatre, 2081 W. State Route 89A, and at the Sedona Performing Arts Center, 995 Upper Red Rock Loop Road.
The Feb. 18 opening-night event at the Sedona Performing Arts Center will highlight the works of Hallström, who first became known for directing almost all of ABBA’s music videos before dedicating his directorial skills to films. He received Academy Award nominations for Best Director for “My Life as a Dog” and “Cider House Rules.” His other celebrated directorial works include “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape,” “Chocolat,” “The Shipping News” and “The Hypnotist.”
Hallström’s newest film, “Hilma,” explores the enigmatic life of Swedish artist and mystic Hilma af Klint, now recognized as one of the world’s first abstract artists. The film, which will be screened at the opening-night event, stars Hallström’s daughter, Tora and his wife, Oscar-nominee Lena Olin. Several other Hallström films will be screened throughout the week.
Additionally, Bisset’s most-recent film, “Loren & Rose,” directed by Russell Brown and starring Kelly Blatz and Paul Sand, will be screened. Bisset plays Rose in the story of an indelible bond forged between a promising young filmmaker and an iconic actress.
Bisset’s career began in 1965 and she first came to prominence in 1968 with roles in “The Detective,” “Bullitt” with Steve McQueen and “The Sweet Ride,” for which she received a Golden Globe nomination. Her body of work includes “Day for Night” (1973), which won the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, “Murder on the Orient Express,” “The Deep” and “Who is Killing the Great Chefs of Europe,” which earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical. Bisset also won a 2013 Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress – Series, Miniseries or Television Film for the BBC miniseries “Dancing on the Edge.”
American actress Karen Allen, who starred in the first two Indiana Jones films, “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” will be in Sedona for the Festival and the screening of her latest film, “A Stage of Twilight.” The film is the story of a retired couple enjoying life in their seventies whose world is upended when the husband is diagnosed with a terminal heart disease. His hope for a dignified death proves to be a dispiriting struggle for Cora, who is driven to make a critical decision for both of them.
Another film of note being shown is the documentary “Immediate Family,” directed by Danny Tedesco, which follows the work and lives of legendary 1970s session musicians who performed on some of the iconic recordings of the era. The film features Stevie Nicks, Neil Young, Phil Collins, James Taylor, Lyle Lovett, Linda Ronstadt, Carole King, Jackson Browne and Don Henley, among others. Tedesco will attend the festival and there will be a special event to highlight the music in the film.
The documentary “Celebrating Laughter: The Life and Films of Colin Higgins,” will be screened. The film celebrates laughter through the work of the late comedy writer and director Colin Higgins, known for “Harold and Maude,” “Foul Play,” “Silver Streak” and “Nine to Five,” among others. The film’s director, Nicholas Eliopoulos, will be on hand.
Sedona International Film Festival executive director said plans are in the works for “an unusual and fun event on the last night of the festival when we’ll be doing a tribute to game show hosts.” Actor/director Wink Martindale, who hosted television game shows “Gambit” and “Tic-Tac-Dough,” is among several special guests expected for the event, which will include a game show with members of the film festival audience.
Tickets and passes are available for purchase at sedonafilmfestival.com. Festival memberships also are available with prices ranging from $75 to $50,000.
For information about all things Sedona International Film Festival, visit sedonafilmfestival.com.
