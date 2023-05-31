The city of Scottsdale has announced its annual summer spectacular featuring dozens of activities and events taking place throughout Old Town all month long. Now in its third year, June Days is bigger than before with cool, engaging, entertaining and educational events for all ages and interests.
Throughout the month of June, locals and visitors can enjoy June Days events including interactive art experiences and ArtWalks, live music and concerts, scavenger hunts, pub crawls, cooking classes, craft workshops, poolside parties, pampering offers, group fitness classes and more.
“In 2021, we pioneered June Days to support our small businesses during the off season. It was so well received, we decided to make it an annual event,” said Jackie Contaldo, Old Town marketing manager for the city of Scottsdale.
“Every year, we look to expand and enhance June Days by introducing fresh activities and promotions that provide residents and visitors with an array of fun experiences that enhance the joy of summer.”
Some of the signature events taking place during this year’s June Days include:
Breakfast at the Market
When: Saturdays throughout June | 7-10 a.m.
Where: 3806 N. Brown Ave.
Cost: Free
Breakfast at the Market levels up the city’s popular Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market with extended dates through June and a variety of breakfast foods and artisan vendors. Guests can enjoy live music from two different guitar duos (depending on the date) as they snack, shop, sip and snack some more.
June Days ArtWalk
When: Thursday, June 8 | 6:30-9 p.m.
Where: Scottsdale Arts District
Cost: Free
One of the Scottsdale Gallery Association’s Gold Palette ArtWalks, this event pays homage to a Scottsdale summer with cool entertainment and refreshments along with unique exhibitions within participating member galleries that honor and celebrate the season.
Starlight Movie Night
When: Saturday, June 10| Gates open: 7 p.m.; Showtime: 8 p.m.
Where: Scottsdale Stadium
Cost: Free admission
Take in a movie under the stars in the outfield of Scottsdale Stadium. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket and get cozy as they enjoy a showing of Top Gun: Maverick. Refreshments, alcoholic beverages and food will be available for purchase at concession stands. No chairs, outside food or pets are permitted. Visit the June days webpage to reserve a space.
Juneteenth Community Celebration
When: Saturday, June 17 | 2-7 p.m.
Where: Scottsdale Center for Performing Arts
Cost: Free
An educational and entertaining experience featuring cultural exhibits and public art exhibitions, health and wellness information, live entertainment, family friendly activities, vendor and information booths, food trucks and more.
Scottsdale Stories & Sweets
When: Saturday, June 6, 20 and 27 | 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: 7506 E. Indian School Road
Cost: Free
A three-part series presented by the city of Scottsdale and citizen advisor Bruce Wall, Scottsdale Stories & Sweets invites guests of all ages to learn unique history and facts about the city while enjoying sweet treats from local establishments including Paula Jacqueline Cakes & Pastries, Sweet Dee’s Bakeshop and Chin Up Donuts. Visit the June days webpage to reserve space.
In addition to these events, guests can enjoy wine and paint nights, summer concerts at McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park, spa and room rate specials at Old Town hotels and resorts, concerts at Scottsdale Center for Performing Arts, June Days discounts for Wonderspaces Arizona and Leonardo: The Universal Man, live music and theme nights at local restaurants and bars, Segway tours, scavenger hunts, pub crawls, discounts at local retailers and more.
There is something for every interest and age group during June Days. For a complete list of events and registration details, visit oldtownscottsdaleaz.com/junedays/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.