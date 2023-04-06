Bunnanza
Scottsdale is gearing up for its inaugural Bunnanza event, a family friendly festival featuring Easter entertainment and and fun for all ages, which pops up from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 8.

The festival is a free community event and will take place at the newly renovated Scottsdale Civic Center.

The highlight of the event will be the Easter egg hunt, which begins at 9 a.m. and will be organized by age group. More than 10,000 eggs will be hidden, each one containing a small prize or treat. Children of all ages are invited to participate in the hunt and experience the joy of finding a hidden treasure. No registration is required to participate in the egg hunt, simply bring a basket and be ready for some fun.

After the hunts, event goers can enjoy over 20 interactive booths, food vendors, a mimosa garden, photo ops with Scottsdale’s Bunnanza rabbit Sheriff Jack and live entertainment featuring a country music performance by Hillbilly Deluxe.

"We are thrilled to bring city events back to Scottsdale Civic Center," said Nick Molinari, Parks and Recreation director. "The renovation looks incredible, and we can’t wait to celebrate the start of spring with a family-focused event. We’re looking forward to making memories and having fun while enjoying a gorgeous Scottsdale morning.”

Parking will be available at the Scottsdale Civic Center Library and nearby public garages and downtown parking spaces.

