Soleri bridge

As part of its June Days series of events, the City of Scottsdale will welcome summer with a solstice celebration at its newest park. This free event will take place 11am–1pm, Sunday, June 20. Guests will enjoy free snow cones, live music, magicians and more. Plenty of shade and water will be offered, and misters will help keep things cool(ish).

Solstice Park is located at 4420 N. Scottsdale Rd. (formerly Soleri Plaza). To learn more about the event, visit oldtownscottsdaleaz.com.

