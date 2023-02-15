The Arabian Horse Association of Arizona’s 68th Annual Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show, featuring the world’s best Arabians, exciting competitions, a shopping expo and more, returns to WestWorld in Scottsdale Feb. 16-26.
“Scottsdale is the mecca for Arabian horses and each year we’re thrilled to have unique, beautiful horses from around the world come here for this event,” said Taryl O’Shea, executive director of the Arabian Horse Association of Arizona (AHAA).
“The Arabian horse community helped shape what Scottsdale is today and has had tremendous impact both economically, culturally and socially over the past six-plus decades. We’re grateful for the opportunity to welcome back the horse community, newcomers and enthusiasts this February.”
The Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show is the largest Arabian horse show in the world. This year’s show will feature over 2,400 horses competing for more than $3 million in prize money.
According to Janice McCrea-Wright, an AHAA member who has participated in the show for over 40 years, the Arabian Horse Show also has one of the biggest economic impacts in the Valley, especially for Scottsdale, which has been the home of the show for 68 years.
“The Scottsdale Arabian Horse show is one of the longest-running events in the Valley,” McCrea-Wright said. “It started in 1954 at the Arizona Biltmore when some breeders got together and just decided to have a horse show competition. They had about 50 horses, and it’s been going on ever since… Now it involves Arabian horses from around the world, literally, and we have horses here from almost every state.”
Event-goers can look forward to almost 800 different categories in which the Arabian horses can show off their versatility, beauty and grace. One is the new ranch horse classes testing the Arabians’ ability to perform ranch tasks, proving the uniqueness of this horse as good for pleasure riding, working and agility.
“Arabian horses are some of the most versatile horses,” McCrea-Wright said. “They do everything from English riding to Western riding, they pull carts, do cattle work, do dressage – they literally do anything that a horse can do. So, the show involves every type of discipline known to man for horses. We have lots of different things going on.”
With the event spread over 11 days and taking place in six different arenas, the schedule is carefully crafted to make sure there are highlights in each arena each day. McCrea-Wright said some of the most popular sessions are the Native Costume Class, where the horses wear Arabian regalia, and the Liberty Class, where the horses are turned loose in the arena, one at a time, and “kind of dance to the music.”
In addition to the show, guests will have a hands-on opportunity to learn, touch and even ride the horses in an immersive experience hosted by HoofbeatZ USA, a Phoenix-based organization. The interactive experience, included in the event ticket, introduces newcomers to the world of horses and all the benefits they offer.
Along with the engaging performances, event attendees will have the opportunity to see exhibits featuring fine art, crafts, clothing and jewelry in the Shopping Expo adjacent to the main arena. More than 300 artisans and entrepreneurs are expected to sell unique goods and offer a wide variety of products and services. McCrea-Wright added that the event has food vendors from all over the country, offering various types of cuisine.
The show is a world-class event, drawing not only the best horses and breeders but tons of fans both locally and nationally.
“We get about 300,000 people a year through the gate,” McCrea-Wright said. “We figure about five people come with each horse – everything from cousins to grandmas. We also get people from out of state that don't even have horses that come here every year as part of their vacation to experience the Arabian Horse Show from all over the country.”
The AHAA will also be celebrating the second National Arabian Horse Day on Sunday, Feb. 19 with special events and activities at the show.
The 11-day show will start at 8 a.m. each day at WestWorld, located at 16601 N. Pima Road.
General admission tickets cost $15, tickets for seniors are $10, while children aged 12 and under are free. Tickets are available each day at the gate or through Elevate via the website scottsdaleshow.com/tickets.
The show will have a Military Appreciation Day on Tuesday, Feb. 21, when military personnel and their families can attend for free. Family night will be Friday, Feb. 24, giving families free admission beginning at 6:30 p.m. A special general admission ticket, which can be used for all 11 days, can be purchased for $75.
For more information about the show, visit scottsdaleshow.com.
