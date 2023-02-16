Featuring over 200 traditional hand-woven Navajo rugs, jewelry and crafts with 100% of sale proceeds directly benefiting the weavers, the Adopt-A-Native-Elder Program’s first Navajo Rug Show & Sale in Scottsdale will be at the Holland Community Center Feb. 17-19.
The special event will launch on Friday, Feb. 17, from 5 to 8 p.m. with a VIP preview and sale, which will offer attendees an early chance to purchase rugs, jewelry and crafts. The show will continue from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19.
In addition to the items for sale, the event will feature weaving demonstrations, weaver stories, cultural teachings and a raffle of Navajo rugs.
“We are honored to be able to introduce the beautiful artwork of the Navajo Elders to our community,” said Jennifer Rosvall, executive director of the Holland Community Center. “We’re excited for our new relationship with Adopt-A-Native-Elder, and hope to sponsor many more of the program’s shows in the future.”
For over 30 years Adopt-A-Native-Elder, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has used an integrated approach that goes beyond charity to help reduce the extreme poverty and hardship facing traditional elders living on the Navajo Reservation in Arizona and Utah. Many elders reside in hogans without running water or electricity.
As a trusted humanitarian organization focused on delivering food, medical supplies, firewood and other forms of support, Adopt-A-Native-Elder is committed to respecting the tradition and dignity of Navajo elders, while building relationships that honor and serve them. The program was founded by Linda Myers, who still serves as director and will speak at the show each day.
Tickets for Friday night’s VIP event are $40 and can be purchased at the door or online at hollandcenter.org. The entrance fee includes a raffle ticket for a chance to win a handwoven rug that evening. The event will also feature a presentation by Navajo master weaver Rena Robertson, followed by talks by other weavers about their rugs. Hors d'oeuvres and beverages will be served.
Admission is free on Saturday and Sunday. Attendees will be able to browse and shop from the vast selection of rugs and jewelry for sale and speak to the weaver or artisan who created it. At 2 p.m. each day the weavers will share some of their stories, followed by weaving demonstrations and cultural teachings. The show will conclude by 4 p.m. on Sunday with the raffle of another Navajo rug.
To learn more about Adopt-A-Native-Elder and the various ways to support the organization, visit anelder.org. For more information about the Navajo Rug Show & Sale or to purchase tickets for the VIP event, visit hollandcenter.org.
