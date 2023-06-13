Scottsdale’s free Community Juneteenth Celebration, presented by Mayo Clinic, is back by popular demand. Hosted by the city of Scottsdale and Scottsdale Arts, the afternoon of culture, entertainment, music, wellness, presentations and career opportunities takes place from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 17.
Everyone is welcome to enjoy the celebration in a variety of indoor and outdoor activities, food, music, family fun, art, wellness information and more at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts and Scottsdale Civic Center, 7380 E. Second Street.
The event also includes free admission to the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, located just steps away from the celebration.
“Juneteenth is the highlight of June Days, becoming one of Scottsdale’s largest diversity, equity and inclusion events,” said Mayor David Ortega. “We welcome people throughout the Valley to come to Scottsdale to celebrate and support an inclusive, safe environment where the rights of everyone are protected.”
Juneteenth commemorates the abolition of slavery – more specifically the emancipation of enslaved people in Texas, who did not receive the news until two years after abolition. It is believed to be the oldest African American holiday, with annual celebrations in different parts of the country dating back to 1866.
Scottsdale’s celebration will include a public art exhibit that commemorates the 900 days from the Emancipation Proclamation to when enslaved people were made aware that they had been freed.
This year’s expanded Scottsdale Juneteenth celebration is possible through the support of sponsors including the presenting sponsor, Mayo Clinic, and HonorHealth, Fry’s Food Stores, PetSmart, Renewal by Anderson, Scottsdale Fire Fighters Association and SRP.
Parking and admission are free at the Community Juneteenth Celebration event. RSVPs are encouraged for planning purposes, but are not required. For more information, visit scottsdaleaz.gov.
Juneteenth is a city holiday. In 2022, the Scottsdale City Council adopted and approved an amendment to Scottsdale Revised Code, establishing the day as one of Scottsdale’s designated city holidays. The holiday will be officially observed Monday, June 19. Garbage and recycling collection will not be affected.
