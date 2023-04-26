Join the Valley of the Sun Jewish Community Center at one of two big events this weekend, the Wild West Night on Saturday or 75th birthday celebration for Israel on Sunday.
Wild, Wild West Night at MacDonald’s Ranch
Saddle up and join the Valley of the Sun JCC for a Wild, Wild West Night to remember at MacDonald’s Ranch in Scottsdale from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29.
This incredible evening is going to be packed with thrilling activities that will transport guests back in time to the days of cowboys and saloons. There will be a scrumptious BBQ dinner and open bar, country line dancing with the Canyon Walls band, calf roping, axe throwing, custom hattery by the Wild Knox traveling hat bar and more.
The event costs $100 per person or $185 per couple and is limited to those 21 years and older. Register at vosjcc.org/wildwest. MacDonald’s Ranch is located at 26540 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale.
75th Birthday Celebration for Israel at Valley of the Sun JCC
On April 30 from 2 to 5 p.m. the Valley of the Sun Jewish Community Center will host a big, community-wide celebration in honor of Israel’s 75th birthday.
Nearly 50 local Jewish organizations will come together to host an exciting, interactive event. There will be food trucks, a vendor fair, live music, beer garden, arts and crafts, children’s games and more. Admission is free and everyone is welcome to attend.
The event will take place at Ina Levine Jewish Community Campus, located at 12701 N. Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale. For more information, call 480-483-7121 or visit vosjcc.org
