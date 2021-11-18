The Holiday Light Experience at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, a unique and dazzling drive-through holiday light show, returns this year to celebrate the season with the spectacle of nearly five million lights that will greet Yuletide revelers along 1.2 miles that encircles the field.
The event is specially designed as a safe, drive-through exceptional experience enjoyed from the comfort of one’s own vehicle. Guests will wind through a sparkling pathway of more than a mile long that surrounds the baseball facility. At every turn, the magical route is anticipated to overflow with spectacular light displays, synchronized to Christmas melodies that bring popular holiday themes and characters to life. Favorite holiday songs will be simulcast directly into vehicles on a designated FM radio signal.
New this year, Santa’s Village. This magical spot welcomes one and all with hot chocolate, beverages and snacks, shopping for distinctive handcrafted gifts, plus the new Holiday Light Theatre, a spectacle of dynamic, festive lights presented on a 20x40 screen. And, of course, Santa will be there greeting guests.
