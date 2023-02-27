Honoring Scottsdale’s Native heritage and vibrant culture, the Scottsdale Gallery Association (SGA) and its many member galleries will present the Native Spirit Gold Palette ArtWalk Thursday, March 2.
The art walk will take place from 6:30 to p.m. throughout the Scottsdale Arts District, residing along Main St. from Scottsdale Road to Goldwater Blvd. and north of Indian School Road on Marshall Way to 5th Ave., and will feature exhibitions from participating galleries as well as performances by authentic Native dancers and drummers.
“The member galleries of the Scottsdale Gallery Association represent a wide array of talented local and national artists, many of which represent or are inspired by Native American culture and heritage,” said Scottsdale Gallery Association President French Thompson.
“During our Native Spirit Gold Palette ArtWalk, the galleries and the Scottsdale Arts District feature exhibitions and entertainment paying homage to Native culture. We encourage art aficionados and Native culture enthusiasts to join us for an educational, engaging and entertaining evening alive with Native spirit.”
Scottsdale Gallery Association participating members featuring their own unique exhibitions and events in alignment with the Native Spirit Gold Palette ArtWalk include:
Art One Gallery, Inc. | 4130 N. Marshall Way
Art One Gallery is pleased to showcase a painted skateboard show in collaboration with Maryvale High School. Two Maryvale High School seniors, Alejandro Reyes and Mariana Remato, will be doing live painting demonstrations during the event.
Carstens Fine Art Studio & Gallery | 7100 E. Main St., Suite B
In honor of the Native Spirit ArtWalk, Carstens will show new paintings by artist Tina Garrett, a member of the Putney Painters and a regular participant in the Sotheby’s Art Auctions in New York City. Garrett’s new series of monochrome paintings are done with only one color in multiple values, shades and tints, creating a strikingly beautiful result.
Gebert Contemporary | 7160 E. Main St.
Gebert Contemporary features new works of three artists who will be in attendance during the ArtWalk. Michelle Benoit will present new works in her reclaimed Lucite wall series and debut her sculptural pedestal works; Carlos Ramirez will show six 2023 large-scale paintings in his debut show with Gebert Contemporary; and Chris Richter, in his second exhibition at Gebert Contemporary, will show new works from his “Reveal” series.
King Galleries | 7077 E. Main St., Suite 20
During the ArtWalk, King Galleries presents its Heard Show featuring new works from gallery artists Tammy Garcia, Jared Tso, Robert Patricio, Daniel Begay, Nathan Youngblood, Al Qoyawayma, Susan Folwell and more.
The Legacy Gallery | 7178 E. Main St.
Legacy Gallery is pleased to host Native Jeweler Arland Ben during the event. Special works will also be on display from artist Alfred Lee, who passed away in 2022.
Mainview Gallery | 7120 E. Main St.
Mainview Gallery is home to all original works of 17 highly accomplished painters and sculptures. With more than 30 years in the industry, Owner David Guglielmo has curated some of the finest pieces for collectors of fine art all over the world. Mainview Gallery will feature artist J.D. Challenger during the event.
The Marshall Gallery | 7106 E. Main St.
The Marshall Gallery hosts artists Nocona Burgess and David Jonason during the ArtWalk. Guests are invited to enjoy a VIP meet and greet with the artists beginning at 5 p.m. and featuring complimentary beverages. Paintings of the people and places of the southwest will be on display.
On The Edge Gallery | 7045 E. Main St.
On the Edge Gallery invites guests to let their minds wander to exotic visual locations while enjoying the masterpieces of the evening’s specially featured artists, inspired by Africa, the southwest and other locations sure to stimulate the imagination. Featured artists include Julie Gilbert (contemporary southwest silver jewelry), Fred Krakowiak (oil on copper and canvas) and Margaret Sullivan (gourds and mixed media).
Territorial Indian Arts & Antiques | 7100 E. Main St., Suite 3
During the ArtWalk, Territorial Indian Arts & Antiques hosts a book signing and meet and greet with Paula A. Baxter (author) and Barry Katzen (photographer) of “Navajo and Pueblo Jewelry Design: 1870-1945.” Guests can also enjoy light refreshments, browse Native American antique jewelry and meet with other collectors.
The Signature Gallery | 7177 E. Main St.
During the Native Spirit Gold Palette ArtWalk The Signature Gallery is pleased to host Ray Tigerman for his debut show in Scottsdale, featuring a striking collection of contemporary acrylic paintings. Through his craft, Tigerman seeks to create bold, colorful and layer-intensive dimensional works of art on canvas and board that evoke a sense of nostalgic mysticism. Guests can also enjoy life music and refreshments.
Wilde Meyer Gallery | 4142 N. Marshall Way
In conjunction with the ArtWalk, Wilde Meyer Gallery will showcase works by Native American artists and other artists inspired by Native American cultures such as Eric Tippeconnic and Jim Nelson.
Zischke Gallery | 7172 E. Main St.
Zischke Gallery debuts Chairz, with an opening reception in conjunction with the ArtWalk. This diverse and creative exhibition, which runs from Thursday, March 2 through Thursday, March 16, features the work of 20 local artists, architects, crocheters and the local Mayor resulting in 20 functional and non-functional chairs and serves as a “chair-ity” event benefiting the Scottsdale Artists’ School.
The Gold Palette ArtWalks bring together the finest art in Scottsdale including 28 galleries and two museums — Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art and Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West. The Scottsdale Gallery Association hosts its weekly ArtWalk most every Thursday evening from 7 to 9 p.m. In partnership with the City of Scottsdale, the SGA also presents multiple Gold Palette ArtWalk events per year that feature a dedicated theme and activities specific to that theme including demonstrations and more. For more information, visit scottsdalegalleries.com.
A nonprofit organization, the SGA consists of gallery owners that promote fine art galleries in the Scottsdale Art District. Scottsdale is home to more than 100 galleries dedicated to exhibiting the finest visual art from around the world as well as local Arizona art. The galleries offer a diverse array of works in a wide variety of mediums. SGA members strive to make art accessible to all, from the serious art collector to the casual art patron.
Scottsdale’s ArtWalk events began in 1975 to give guests an opportunity to enjoy featured artists at the galleries, a vibrant cultural environment, entertainment and refreshments. For more information, visit scottsdalegalleries.com.
