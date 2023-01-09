It’s sure to be a happy New Year with the return of one of the Scottsdale Gallery Association’s most popular and well-attended Gold Palette ArtWalks – Demonstrate – on Thursday, Jan. 12.
This special Gold Palette ArtWalk takes place from 6:30 to 9 p.m. throughout the streets of the Scottsdale Arts District – along Main Street from Scottsdale Road to Goldwater Boulevard and north of Indian School Road on Marshall Way to 5th Avenue.
The event offers guests an opportunity to view live artist demonstrations at participating galleries – all for a good cause. Serving as a fundraiser for the 100 Club of Arizona and Tunnels To Towers, The Demonstrate Gold Palette ArtWalk will also feature live traditional bagpipe performances.
“It's an honor for us to present this popular event once again and we’re proud it remains one of our most popular events throughout the year,” said Scottsdale Gallery Association President French Thompson.
“This serves as proof of the amazing and supportive community we have here in Scottsdale, not only for our vibrant arts scene, but for our firefighters and police officers who risk their lives daily to protect ours.”
The following galleries will be highlighting their own distinct events in participation with the Jan. 12 Gold Palette ArtWalk.
Altamira Fine Art
7038 E. Main St.
Artist Geoffrey Gersten will be onsite for an artist’s reception during the ArtWalk.
Art One Gallery, Inc.
4130 N. Marshall Way
Art One Gallery will feature local artists Sal Cosenza and Pat Cain who will be painting live during the event.
Carstens Fine Art Studio & Gallery
7100 E. Main St., Suite B
Artist Paul Steele will be demonstrating his artistic techniques live for guests to view.
King Galleries
7077 E. Main St., Suite 20
Artist Rain Scott will demonstrate the technique he uses to create original origami paper vessels. The recipient of the “2020 Alan Houser Innovation Award at the Heard Museum Guild Indian Fair and Market” as well as “Best of Open Standards” at the 2022 Heard Market, Scott’s method is a new medium for Native Arts.
Mainview Gallery
7120 E. Main St.
Artist Dale Terbush will be onsite with his breathtaking landscape paintings.
On the Edge Gallery
7045 E. 5th Ave.
Guests can enjoy donuts as well as one-of-a-kind pieces by Kristin Kleyer Mangum (woven fiber and mixed media artist), Tracy Laasch (felted fiber and mixed media artist) and Cal Vander Kooi (wood turning artist), all who will be onsite during the event to meet and greet with guests.
Paul Scott Gallery
7103 E. Main St.
Spencer Simmons will be doing artist’s demonstration.
Quan’tum Art, Inc.
7077 E. Main St., Suite 16
Guests can enjoy demonstrations by John Gleason, refreshments, fun and laughter.
Wilde Meyer Gallery
4142 N. Marshall Way
Artists Sarah Webber and Kate Dardine demonstrate their skills.
The Gold Palette ArtWalks bring together the finest art in Scottsdale including 28 galleries and two museums — Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art and Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West. The Scottsdale Gallery Association hosts its weekly ArtWalk most every Thursday evening from 7 to 9 p.m. In partnership with the City of Scottsdale, the SGA also presents multiple Gold Palette ArtWalk events per year that feature a dedicated theme and activities specific to that theme including demonstrations and more. For more information, visit scottsdalegalleries.com.
A nonprofit organization, the SGA consists of gallery owners that promote fine art galleries in the Scottsdale Art District. Scottsdale is home to more than 100 galleries dedicated to exhibiting the finest visual art from around the world as well as local Arizona art. The galleries offer a diverse array of works in a wide variety of mediums. SGA members strive to make art accessible to all, from the serious art collector to the casual art patron.
Scottsdale’s ArtWalk events began in 1975 to give guests an opportunity to enjoy featured artists at the galleries, a vibrant cultural environment, entertainment and refreshments. For more information, visit scottsdalegalleries.com.
