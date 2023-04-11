Designed to showcase and honor the artists of the past as well as the artists of tomorrow, the Scottsdale Gallery Association presents the Old World Meets New World Gold Palette ArtWalk on Thursday, April 13.
The outdoor art event will feature live music, refreshments and dedicated exhibitions within participating galleries, paying homage to artists of a variety of mediums.
The Old World Meets New World Gold Palette ArtWalk takes place from 6:30 to 9 p.m. throughout the Scottsdale Arts District, residing along Main St. from Scottsdale Rd. to Goldwater Blvd. and north of Indian School Rd. on Marshall Way to 5th Ave.
“Art allows us to transcend time — to go back to the past and look to the future,” said Scottsdale Gallery Association President French Thompson.
“With this new ArtWalk theme, we encourage art enthusiasts to look beyond time when it comes to art — to appreciate the art of the past and to embrace the art of the future in their varied forms and mediums. Art should not have to fit into the constraints of time, but instead forever commemorate the artists’ true form of expression.”
In addition to entertainment within the Scottsdale Arts District during the ArtWalk, participating Scottsdale Gallery Association member galleries will also be featuring their own unique exhibitions and events that align with the theme, including:
Mainview Galleries
7120 E. Main St.
The works of artists Lisa Danielle and Linda Lucas Hardy will be highlighted during the ArtWalk.
The Marshall Gallery
7106 E. Main St.
The gallery hosts a meet and greet with three exceptional artists representing a wide range of painting styles that blend realism and abstraction including Robert Marchessault, Harper Henry and Naomi Brown. Guests are welcome to mix and mingle, ask questions and view the artists’ work while enjoying live painting and complimentary beverages.
On The Edge Gallery
7045 E. Main St.
During this event, On The Edge Gallery welcomes artists Julia Harmon (chain mail and Viking weave), Valerie Hildebrand (Batik) and Shelly Taylor (beaded Kumihimo), who will all be onsite during the event to meet and greet guests.
Quan’tum Art, Inc.
7077 E. Main St., Suite 16
Highlighting the works of internationally collected artists John Gleason, Suzanne Larson and Jacque L. Keller, the award-winning gallery features its latest contemporary artworks.
The Signature Gallery
7177 E. Main St.
Enjoy an evening that bridges the gap between past and present with contemporary and traditional artwork, refreshments and live entertainment at The Signature Gallery. Guests will also be among the first to view the gallery’s new spring collections from internationally acclaimed artists Star Liana York and B.C. Nowlin during the event.
Wilde Meyer Gallery
4142 N. Marshall Way
Wilde Meyer has proudly represented multiple artists for more than 25 years (such as Sherri Belassen, Linda Carter Holman and more) whose works define the New World art criteria. Though not new to the art world, accomplished painter Lawrence Lee has recently joined the gallery and works by talented new arrival Laura Donavan will also be on display. Guests can expect a wide variety of other new and old world artistic examples.
The Gold Palette ArtWalks bring together the finest art in Scottsdale including 28 galleries and two museums — Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art and Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West. The Scottsdale Gallery Association hosts its weekly ArtWalk most every Thursday evening from 7 to 9 p.m. In partnership with the City of Scottsdale, the SGA also presents multiple Gold Palette ArtWalk events per year that feature a dedicated theme and activities specific to that theme including demonstrations and more.
A nonprofit organization, the Scottsdale Gallery Association consists of gallery owners that promote fine art galleries in the Scottsdale Art District. Scottsdale is home to more than 100 galleries dedicated to exhibiting the finest visual art from around the world as well as local Arizona art. The galleries offer a diverse array of works in a wide variety of mediums. Scottsdale Gallery Association members strive to make art accessible to all, from the serious art collector to the casual art patron.
Scottsdale’s ArtWalk events began in 1975 to give guests an opportunity to enjoy featured artists at the galleries, a vibrant cultural environment, entertainment and refreshments. For more information, visit scottsdalegalleries.com.
