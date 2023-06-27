Combining the spirit of Independence Day and the Wild West, the Scottsdale Fourth of July Celebration at WestWorld features a full-scale rodeo, the city’s largest fireworks display in history, family games and live performances.
The event will take place from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4 at WestWorld, where guests can enjoy Fourth of July festivities in the comfort of air conditioning until stepping out to watch the fireworks at 9 p.m.
In its 10th year, this event was created with the sole purpose of bringing the community together in a lively celebration filled with national pride and patriotism. According to Kerry Dunne, one of the event founders and managing partner of R Entertainment, Scottsdale Fourth of July was started because the city didn’t have its own fireworks display.
“So, we decided to start it ourselves and fund it ourselves,” Dunne said. “It has grown every year into a phenomenal day for families in Scottsdale, and other places, too, but at least now we have our very own firework show here… It’s a great day for families and a great day for celebrating our country.”
Rodeo
One of the major attractions this year is the massively expanded rodeo show, presented by the Copper State Rodeo Company. Fans can saddle up and prepare for an adrenaline-fueled spectacle as Arizona's finest bull riders face off against premier bucking bulls. Riders will compete for substantial prizes and the prestigious title of the Fourth of July Bull Riding Champion, along with a coveted champion buckle.
In addition, fearless cowboys and cowgirls, Junior World Finals Contenders aged 18 and younger, will showcase their skills representing the State of Arizona on a national platform in an action-packed rodeo extravaganza. The aspiring young riders will show their skill in three equestrian skills including mini bareback riding, mini bronc riding and mini bull riding.
Even the youngest cowpokes can join in the rodeo fun and try their hand at mutton busting, where they ride sheep.
Dunne said the rodeo is always the most popular attraction at Scottsdale Fourth of July.
“People love the rodeo,” he said. “I don’t know how many seats there are in the Equidome, but every seat is taken for the rodeo.”
Summer Slider Eating Contest Championship
New to Scottsdale Fourth of July, prepare for the ultimate showdown of appetites happening live on the mainstage where more than 10,000 fans cheer on 14 hungry contestants battle to devour 30 Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers sliders in only 10 minutes.
“We are so excited for Cold Beers & Cheeseburger’s first Slider Eating Contest and we’re thrilled our championship will be at Scottsdale Fourth of July on the mainstage with more than 10,000 fans who can witness slider eating history live at the massive patriotic celebration at WestWorld of Scottsdale,” said Robert Wagner, Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers executive chef. “This slider eating event is not for the faint of heart — nor the sensitive stomach.”
Allotted judges will determine winners, and prizes will be awarded to contestants in first, second and third place.
Indoor attractions: Medieval Times, circus performances and 100 years of Disney shows
There’s plenty of fun for the kids, too, with a variety of shows and performances.
Attendees can experience Medieval Times Jr. Knight Training, where they can step into the shoes of a noble knight and learn the art of jousting and swordplay. Circus performers will also take the stage, showcasing the incredible talents of contortionists, acrobats, clowns and jugglers.
Additionally, guests will experience a tribute to Disney's 100-year legacy and get to see the magic firsthand in a series of shows with Disney princesses, Woody from Toy Story, Spiderman and epic Star Wars figures.
Dunne said Scottsdale Fourth of July will also have classic yard games like musical chairs and a cake walk, which he’s looking forward to.
“We started that last year and it was a huge hit. The kids, the family — everyone wanted to play and it was super fun,” he said. “We ended up doing it about six times because so many people wanted to get involved and play, which was really fun for us because it was so nice to see families participating together.”
Besides the fun and games, another way to bring people together is with food, and Scottsdale Fourth of July has plenty to go around. To satisfy appetites during the event, M Culinary will host a Backyard BBQ, serving mouth-watering barbecue favorites such as hot dogs, brisket, hamburgers, fresh salads and delectable desserts.
Fireworks
The grand finale of the celebration will be a massive firework show set against the McDowell Mountains. This year’s fireworks display is not only the largest show in Scottsdale, but is also set to be the largest fireworks display to ever light up the city’s sky.
For those who just want to see the fireworks or don’t want to deal with all the hustle and bustle inside, Dunne said there are options for that, too.
“Some families that choose not to come in, they just want to watch the fireworks. So, we have dedicated a polo field for that and we’re calling it ‘Bring Your Own Party,’” he said. “You can throw a zillion kids into your SUV, come on out, sit out on the lawn with your chairs and barbecue and certain drinks in your cooler and watch a massive firework show.”
Tickets for the Scottsdale Fourth of July Celebration can be purchased online at ScottsdaleFourth.com. This will be a cashless event, so those planning to attend should be prepared to make card payments for anything purchased on-site, including parking, tickets and food.
General Admission, $25, includes access to all the indoor festivities and a firework viewing area. Upgrade to a Backyard BBQ ticket, $45 for adults and $25 for children under 11, to add an all-you-can-eat pass. Children four and under do not need a ticket for indoor admission.
Polo Field Parking, where attendees can view the fireworks display and “bring their own party,” costs $45 per car. A Fireworks Only parking pass is also available for $25 per car, which only includes parking access to view the fireworks. Both parking pass options have access to an outdoor food court, but they do not include entry inside WestWorld.
For more information, visit scottsdale4th.com.
