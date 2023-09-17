Get ready for an evening of celebration and inspiration as the 24th Annual Behind the Flames Scottsdale Firefighter Charities Dinner returns Sunday, Sept. 24, at 5 p.m. This year's event will take place at STK Steakhouse, located at 7134 E. Stetson Drive in Scottsdale.
The event, organized by the Scottsdale Firefighters Association, is a cherished tradition that pays tribute to the bravery and resilience of Scottsdale firefighters and three extraordinary Valley residents who have shown remarkable courage in the face of challenges. This year's honorees are Billy Mayfair, Debra Ann Byrd and Jaysha McClendon.
The evening will commence with a sponsor reception and cocktails at 5 p.m., followed by a grand dinner featuring premium steaks, seafood and crafty cocktails. At 6 p.m., the special program will begin, with the honorees taking center stage to share their inspiring stories.
All proceeds from the event will benefit various Valley charities, making a positive impact on the lives of those in need.
Single tickets are available to purchase for $150. There are several sponsorship levels and there is also the opportunity to sponsor the attendance of a Firefighter for $500.
To donate or reserve a spot, contact Brian Shedlock at 520-275-4056 or BShedlock@Scottsdalefirefighters.org. It is recommended to secure your spot as soon as possible as seats always sell out every year.
Honorees
Billy Mayfair, a highly accomplished professional golfer with five PGA Tour victories, will share his inspirational journey, having triumphed over personal adversities, including a battle with testicular cancer in 2006 and a diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder in 2019.
Beyond his athletic achievements, Mayfair actively engages in philanthropy, supporting individuals and families affected by spectrum-related disorders through a nonprofit foundation.
The following honoree is Debra Ann Byrd, an award-winning classically trained actress and producer, who will be recognized for her significant contributions to theater and her unwavering commitment to promoting diversity.
She has received numerous accolades, including the NAACP Shirley Farmer Woman of Excellence Award and the Josephine Abady Award for Excellence, and was recently named Writer-in-Residence at the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust and Artist-in-Residence Fellow at the Folger Institute.
Jaysha McClendon became a national champion in gymnastics at just 12 years old. Hailing from Scottsdale, she has taken her talents nationwide, winning the USA Gymnastics Developmental National Championships in her level.
McClendon received gold on the uneven bars and silver on the balance beam. With her sights firmly set on the ultimate prize — continuing to excel in her sport, and one day becoming an Olympian — McClendon is a role model for young gymnasts.
“We are thrilled that Billy, Debra Ann and Jaysha will be honored at this year’s Scottsdale Firefighter Charities Dinner,” said Brian Shedlock, of the Scottsdale Fire Fighters Association.
“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year, and everything we raise this night will go to help numerous Valley charities throughout the year. We know the night is going to be special, and we are so appreciative of everyone and the businesses who come out to support us.”
