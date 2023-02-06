Excitement about the big game is echoing across the Valley, and those who rank both football and fashion as MVPs will find dozens of ways to score big at Scottsdale Fashion Square this week.
Now through Sunday, Feb. 12, the shopping center’s Luxury Showdown will bring a lineup of incredible experiences that let guests get hands-on and join in the action. With a jam-packed schedule of celebrity appearances, interactive kiosks, fashion shows and more, guests can discover energy and excitement at Scottsdale Fashion Square no matter when they arrive.
Here’s a few of the experiences that can be found at the shopping center leading up to this year’s big game.
Fanatic Experience at Dick’s Sporting Goods
Interactive games, DJ entertainment and more will engage shoppers in this festive celebration presented in partnership with Fanatics. The experience will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 5.
Trophies at Tiffany & Co.
If you’ve ever wondered what the division trophies look like, now’s your chance. The American Football Conference (AFC) and National Football Conference (NFC) trophies will be on display for viewing and photo opps through Sunday, Feb. 12.
Larry Fitzgerald Meet-and-Greet at Dick’s Sporting Goods
Football fans can meet the former Cardinal in person, request an autograph and pose for photos with the local football legend from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9.
Team Oakley Big Game & Pop-Up Putt Putt
Show off your putting skills at a pop-up putt-putt experience outside the Oakley store on the Luxe Balcony Thursday, Feb. 9, through Sunday, Feb. 12 before checking out in-store offers. Plus, watch for a surprise guest appearance on Saturday, Feb. 11.
Off The Field Players’ Wives Association Luxe Sip + Stroll
Following an exclusive benefit fashion show, numerous retailers will be hosting in-store experiences with light bites and bubbly to coincide with your shopping experience including Versace, Jimmy Choo, Brunello Cucinelli, Armani Exchange, Dolce & Gabbana, Salvatore Ferragamo, Madewell, The House of LR&C and St. John. This event will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, though hours may vary by store.
Samsung Tiny Tailgate Terrace Outdoor Experience
See how a tiny house can offer the best seat for watching the big game by touring a trendy mini house in the South side parking lot located by Mitchell Gold and Bob Williams, which is outfitted with Samsung’s latest Terrace TVs, designed especially for outdoor viewing. The tiny house will be on display Friday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 12.
insideLINES “The Route to Becoming You” Podcast
Join Off The Field Players’ Wives for a live podcast filming at Neiman Marcus, including a catered brunch, signature cocktails and interactive segments as part of this ticketed event, scheduled for noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. Learn more or purchase tickets at http://bit.ly/3DxVnHd
Rock Your Style: Sports Edition
Look for big energy in the Food Court when models from the Ford/Robert Black Agency showcase trending looks in sports attire, featuring collections from Free People Movement and JD Sports, while DJ entertainment adds to the ambiance. Check it out Saturday, Feb. 11, from noon to 3 p.m.
Vikara Yoga Fest
Join Valley yogis for stunning views and a healthy stretch before the celebration swings into full gear with an outdoor yoga session taking place at the Vikara Outdoor Yoga Studio on the top deck of the Purple Parking Garage near Dillards. This ticketed event is scheduled from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit http://bit.ly/3wMoGlh.
Get Your Grub On
Taking in all the Big Game excitement is sure to work up an appetite, and the shopping center offers numerous places to grab a bite, including Nobu, Toca Madera, Ocean 44, Francine, Zinque and many more. Check restaurant websites for menu specials and special hours leading up to the Big Game.
Scottsdale Fashion Square is located at 7014 E. Camelback Road.
