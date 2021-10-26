LORE Media & Arts and the Old Adobe Mission present the Fifth Annual Scottsdale Dia de Los Muertos Art Installation Experience, a seven-day interactive walk-thru event celebrating the rich, ancient traditions of Dia de Los Muertos, commonly known as “Day of the Dead,” and “Noche de Muertos” a single evening concert evening of music and dance performances.
The City of Scottsdale’s official Dia de Los Muertos annual tradition returns to Old Town with an expanded art installation walk-through experience on The Old Adobe Mission grounds. See fine-art installations, Mesoamerican inspired sculptures, traditional altars, and experience Noche de Muertos a single evening concert of music and dance performances.
The 2021 Scottsdale Dia de Los Muertos Art-Installation Experience will be held on the grounds of the Old Adobe Mission with more expanded and elaborate art and altar displays within the mission grounds.
Scottsdale Dia de Los Muertos brings together world-class artists, and the local community to create a vibrant, visually entertaining, larger than life cross cultural experience.
Dia de Los Muertos and Mesoamerican inspired mural and fine art panels painted by top tier artists from the Valley, Southwest, Los Angeles, and Mexico City will be presented this year. Art co-curator Lucretia Torva, local famed father, and son team Such and Champs, Tato Caraveo, Darrin Wardle, Maggie Keane, and many more artists will return with new art presentations. Specialized folk-art designers from the State of Oaxaca department of Culture & Art will also present a new series of Scottsdale Community Altars with traditional offerings.
In addition to the seven-day daily “Art Installation Experience” a new one-day (Oct. 30) evening concert experience called “Noche de Muertos” will be presented from 7–11pm. Music and performance presentations from within the valley, Los Angeles, and Mexico City will be featured.
Robert Ramirez Scottsdale Dia de Los Muertos Founder and Lore Media and Arts spokesperson said, “As we enter our fifth year celebrating Dia de Los Muertos in Old Town, we will continue to dedicate ourselves with creating a sacred space that honors the memory of our departed, welcomes artistic expression and celebrates the diversity and origins of Scottsdale.”
