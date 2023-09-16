The Scottsdale Civil War Roundtable kicks off its seasonal lecture series with historian Brian Jordan, who will present “A Monopoly of Misfortune: The Odyssey of an Immigrant Regiment in the Civil War” on Tuesday, Sept. 19.
A graduate of Gettysburg College and Yale University, Jordan is department chair and associate professor of history at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas. He is an award-winning author and has published widely on the era of the Civil War.
“A Monopoly of Misfortune: The Odyssey of an Immigrant Regiment in the Civil War” examines the reputation of a Union regiment of German immigrants after the battles of Gettysburg and Chickamauga, and what motivated these recent immigrants to fight for the Union.
The Sept. 19 lecture will begin at 6 p.m. at Copper Auditorium, located on the lower level of the Civic Center branch of the Scottsdale Public Library, 3839 N. Drinkwater Blvd. Doors open at 5 p.m. and everyone is welcome to attend this free education lecture.
Those who come early will have the opportunity to meet the author, Scottsdale Civil War Roundtable members and other guests as well as browse the books and view Civil War videos.
For those unable to attend in person, the meeting will also be available via YouTube Live. The link to join can be found on the Scottsdale Civil War Roundtable’s website, scottsdalecwrt.org.
The Scottsdale Civil War Roundtable hosts monthly meetings September through May, with speakers being well-known Civil War experts from around the country.
This year’s lectures include “The Real Horse Soldiers: Benjamin Grierson’s Epic 1863 Civil War Raid through Mississippi” by Tim Smith on Tuesday, Oct. 17; “The Concord Nurse and the Brooklyn Bard: Alcott and Whitman in Washington” by John Matteson on Tuesday, Nov. 14; and “McLaws and Longstreet at Gettysburg” by Cory Pfarr on Tuesday, Dec. 12.
The group’s mission is to inform the public about the American Civil War, contribute to Civil War battlefield preservation and assist in the retention of Civil War memory. For more information, visit scottsdalecwrt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.