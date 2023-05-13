The Scottsdale Civil War Round Table will close out its lecture series on Tuesday, May 16 with historian Garry Adelman’s “Battlefield Preservation Extravaganza” lecture highlighting the current situation regarding the work of the American Battlefield Trust in preserving Civil War battlefields.
A graduate of Michigan State University and Shippensburg University in Pennsylvania, Adelman currently serves as chief historian for the American Battlefield Trust.
He is the award-winning author, co-author or editor of “Gettysburg in 3-D” (2013), “Antietam in 3-D” (2012), “Manassas Battlefields Then & Now” (2011), “The Civil War 150” (2011), “Antietam: Then & Now” (2005), “The Myth of Little Round Top” (2003), “The Early Gettysburg Battlefield” (2001), “Little Round Top: A Detailed Tour Guide” (2000) and “Devil's Den: A History and Guide” (1997) as well as nine Civil War image booklets.
The story of American battlefield preservation spans more than 200 years and the process has never been easy. Where history, personalities, land, politics and money intersect, friction — or worse — is the typical result.
Nonetheless, the United States is the only nation that has preserved so many battlefields and such large portions of these battlefields. From Manassas to Chickamauga, and 200 more sites, the story flows like a suspense novel with twists, turns, villains and more.
Join Adelman for a lively, illustrated presentation on these sometimes agonizing but ultimately successful and ongoing efforts to preserve hallowed ground.
The May 16 lecture will take place at 5 p.m. at the Copper Auditorium, located on the lower level of the Civic Center branch of the Scottsdale Public Library, 3839 N. Drinkwater Blvd. Doors open at 4 p.m. and everyone is welcome to attend this free education lecture. Those who come early will have the opportunity to meet the author, Scottsdale Civil War Round Table members and other guests as well as browse the books.
For those unable to attend in person, the meeting will also be available via Zoom. The link to join can be found on the Scottsdale Civil War Round Table’s website, scottsdalecwrt.org.
The Scottsdale Civil War Round Table hosts monthly meetings September through May, with speakers being well-known Civil War experts from around the country. The group’s mission is to inform the public about the American Civil War, contribute to Civil War battlefield preservation and assist in the retention of Civil War memory.
For more information, visit scottsdalecwrt.org.
