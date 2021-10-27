Dress for Success Phoenix is hosting its annual Shop for Success Designer Sale, presented by AAA and SRP, Saturday, Oct. 30, from 9am to 5pm at the Hilton Scottsdale Resort and Villas, inside the Pavilion Tent. The goal of the pop-up clothing boutique is to empower the fashion-forward to make an impact on the community, while participating in some retail therapy.
Dress for Success Phoenix is a nonprofit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life. Now more than ever, the organization is seeing an increased need for its services.
According to Lisa Doromal, founder and CEO of Dress for Success Phoenix, “We are facing the first global female recession due to COVID-19, and the facts are alarming.”
Last September alone, 865,000 women dropped out of the U.S. workforce, a level not seen since 1988. Globally, nearly 70 percent of women who have experienced COVID-19-related disruptions are concerned about their ability to progress in their careers.
Dress for Success Phoenix says that they understand the importance of listening to the women they serve and learning firsthand the challenges, they face. They design and deliver programs to help women overcome these challenges for every phase of their personal or professional journey, whether they are a job seeker, an employed professional or someone ready to be a leader in their community. Through its partnerships, the organization works to ensure that women are getting hired, being promoted, receiving well-earned raises, networking with other professional women, and gaining control of their finances.
The Shop for Success Designer Sale is one of the many entertaining and engaging ways the community can support the organization. The event is free to attend and is open to the public. Sold for a fraction of retail prices, shop an impressive selection of hundreds of new and gently loved clothing and accessories by designers such as Gucci, Burberry, Escada, Giorgio Armani, Dolce and Gabbana, St. John, Roberto Cavalli, Max Mera, Hugo Boss, Theory, Lafayette 148 and Akris.
One hundred percent of the proceeds from the Shop for Success Designer Sale benefits Dress for Success Phoenix.
