Step into a world of enchantment and grace as The School of Ballet Arizona and Phoenix Youth Symphony Orchestras take center stage with their spellbinding production of Raymonda, performed at the Madison Center for the Arts June 3-4.
This classic European ballet captivates audiences with its captivating story, breathtaking choreography and extraordinary talent. Delve into the mesmerizing journey brought to life by these young, dedicated dancers and musicians.
Raymonda is a ballet set in medieval Hungary. It tells the story of a young countess named Raymonda who is celebrating her name day when an uninvited knight, Abderakhman, falls in love with her and seeks to win her over. The ballet culminates in a knightly tournament and the wedding of Raymonda to her fiancé, Jean de Brienne.
With stunning costumes, intricate choreography and an unforgettable score by Alexander Glazunov, Raymonda is a feast for the senses.
This partnership between the Valley's two leading youth arts organizations demonstrates and celebrates the remarkable accomplishments of their students. Support the next generation of artists as they bring this epic story to life and get seats now for an unforgettable evening of classical ballet.
Performances will take place at the Madison Center for the Arts, located at 5601 N. 16th St. in Phoenix, at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3 and at 1 and 5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 4. Tickets are $40 to $50 and available online at balletaz.org.
At The School of Ballet Arizona, students from primary to pre-professional levels perform works choreographed for professional companies and ballets specially created for them to showcase their amazing talent and training. Get a glimpse of the progression in ballet training from young beginner-level students to advanced students on the verge of professional careers.
The Phoenix Youth Symphony Orchestras provides advanced music education and performance opportunities for young musicians. The orchestras offer a range of ensemble programs, from full symphony orchestras to smaller chamber groups, and provide young musicians with opportunities to perform in prestigious venues and with world-renowned musicians.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.