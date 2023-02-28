The School of Ballet Arizona is welcoming ballet students from across the Valley to participate in its annual Summer Intensive program, with auditions for children, intermediate and upper division programs taking place on March 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ballet Arizona’s Center for Dance in Phoenix.
Audition times vary depending on the age of the students auditioning.
The Upper Division program is open to students ages 11 through 20 who are interested in an advanced training experience and will run from June 12 through July 21. Interested students may audition virtually with a recorded video submission or attend the in-person audition.
The Summer Ballet School’s children and intermediate divisions will also be available for students ages 4 through 12 and will take place from June 12 through July 7.
“The Summer Intensive programs help dancers define their skills and form a community of support all while falling deeper in love with the art of dance,” said Maria Simonetti, director of The School of Ballet Arizona. “It is an honor to offer serious and beginner ballet students comprehensive dance training that will not only enrich their lives but will prepare them for a professional career in ballet.”
The School of Ballet Arizona’s Summer Intensive offers students a high caliber of classical training, augmented by a rich diversity of dance forms necessary to meet the eclectic demands of dance companies today. Classes run five days a week for upper and lower division students. Housing is also available for students 13 and older. The Summer Ballet School students have ballet class two to five times per week depending on their age and level. Ballet Arizona Studio Company members for the 2023-2024 season are selected from attendees of the Summer Intensive.
“The Summer Intensive program provided me with the necessary skills and training, as well as the vital human connection with the other students, faculty and staff, that had helped me grow into the strong and confident dancer I am today,” said Morgan Eaton, current Studio Company member at The School of Ballet Arizona. “This program was truly a worthwhile and fulfilling experience that I am so grateful to have been a part of.”
Ballet Arizona is dedicated to preserving and celebrating classical dance while creating new and innovative works. Under the artistic direction of internationally acclaimed choreographer Ib Andersen – a former Principal Dancer with The New York City Ballet and The Royal Danish Ballet – Ballet Arizona follows his lead to the future of dance in Arizona.
The School of Ballet Arizona promotes access to the art form of ballet through dance education, with a focus on excellence in the form, directing each student to a life-long love of dance. Following this vision, Ballet Arizona connects to more than 35,000 children and families every year through its free and low-cost outreach programs. For more information, visit balletaz.org.
To learn more about summer programs or upcoming auditions, visit balletaz.org/summer-programs. Video audition submissions are due April 1.
