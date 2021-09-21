Desert Foothills Land Trust invites residents to unplug and join them for a day of digital detox, fresh air, fun and adventure.
The nonprofit organization will present its ninth annual Desert Discovery Day, Saturday, Nov. 13, at Jewel of the Creek Preserve. From 10am to 2pm, attendees will enjoy a fun-filled day of adventure and educational activities in a natural desert setting. Discover the Sonoran Desert, learn about all its dwellers, past and present, and interact with native wildlife.
The 26.6-acre Jewel of the Creek Preserve is located just south of the Spur Cross Ranch Conservation Area (44000 N. Spur Cross Rd., Cave Creek). Desert Discovery Day takes place along the Harry Dalton trail, which has a “moderate” hiking rating.
Registration is required for this event. To register or for additional information, visit www.dflt.org/desert-discovery-day.
