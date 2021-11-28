Car, motorcycle and military vehicle enthusiasts will want to mark their calendars as the eighth annual Gila River Hotels & Casinos Concours in the Hills comes to town, Saturday, Feb. 12, from 10am to 3pm at Fountain Park in Fountain Hills.
The free, family-friendly 2022 event promises to be high-velocity in a spectacular venue on the gently rolling hills of the park, all benefitting world-class care at Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
“2022 is shaping up to be an incredibly exciting year as the details fall into place for Concourse in the Hills,” said Concours in the Hills creator, Peter Volny. “This year, for the first time ever, we’ve added alternate fuel vehicles to the mix.
A childhood cancer survivor, Volny donates all proceeds from the event to Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
“This is the fourth year the event is benefiting Phoenix Children’s and we are continuing to push the fundraising goal for the Hospital. Since 2018, the event has raised over $500,000 and we have set a new goal to raise $1 million over the next few years.”
Event admission and parking is free to spectators. The exhibitor entry fee is a minimum $60 donation for vehicles, $30 for motorcycles. Additional donations are welcomed. For additional information, visit www.concoursinthehills.org.
